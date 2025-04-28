Flavor Flav Teams Up with Raising Cane’s to Back Women’s Sports Foundation

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 9: Hip-Hip artist and DI Flavor Flav performs at Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate Party at Mardi Gras World on February 9, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Skip Bolen/Getty Images)

At Raising Cane's flagship restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip, Flavor Flav took orders, cooked, and served food on April 23. He also entertained fans with his hit, "EVERY WHERE MAN." His shift started a push to support the Women's Sports Foundation.

Flavor Flav Clockin' In

Rock N Stonez artist Kelly Salvagio crafted glittering, limited-edition Raising Cane's clock necklaces signed by Flavor Flav for the campaign. Each sale funds programs that back female athletes across the country.

With four daughters at home, Flav is a strong advocate for women in sports. He's a big fan of the WNBA, especially the New York Liberty, and has said he wants to meet Indiana Fever player Caitlin Clark.

During the event, he honored 18-time Paralympic gold medalist Jessica Long with a custom clock piece for her 31 total wins.

"I'm so proud of Jessica and everything she's achieved – it's going to be hard for someone to beat this record of 31 medals," said Flav to The Source. "She's the GOAT. The Olympics gave her many medals, and it was time for me to give her one of mine."

He also praised his longtime partner, Chuck D. “He knows his stuff, and he does his research. I feel like the state of hip hop needs more records with messages instead of just glorifying drugs, women, and jewelry.”

During the event, Raising Cane's CEO, Todd Graves, said, “Flavor Flav is an icon in many ways and I couldn't think of anyone better to join us at Cane's today and be the face of our upcoming campaign about flavor... It makes me proud that we can team together and support the Women's Sports Foundation and continue making a difference.”