Ken Carson’s More Chaos Lands Billboard No. 1

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 12: Ken Carson performs at the Sahara Stage at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival weekend 1 day 1 at Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

Ken Carson hit the top spot on the Billboard 200 with his fourth album, More Chaos. According to Hypebeast, it moved over 59,500 equivalent album units in week one. This included 48,500 streaming equivalent units and 11,000 physical album sales.

This is Carson's first time cracking the top 10, and his previous album, A Great Chaos, peaked at No. 11 in 2023.

The success knocked Playboi Carti's MUSIC down to seventh place after a three-week run at No. 1. Carson signed to the artist's label in 2019. With More Chaos, he released a bonus track called "Off the Meter" featuring Playboi Carti and Destroy Lonely.

Carson's popularity is growing, and he's received endorsements from Jay-Z, LeBron James, and Young Thug. He even got a mention on Jeopardy!.