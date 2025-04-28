Ken Carson’s More Chaos Lands Billboard No. 1
Ken Carson hit the top spot on the Billboard 200 with his fourth album, More Chaos. According to Hypebeast, it moved over 59,500 equivalent album units in week one. This included 48,500 streaming equivalent units and 11,000 physical album sales.
This is Carson's first time cracking the top 10, and his previous album, A Great Chaos, peaked at No. 11 in 2023.
The success knocked Playboi Carti's MUSIC down to seventh place after a three-week run at No. 1. Carson signed to the artist's label in 2019. With More Chaos, he released a bonus track called "Off the Meter" featuring Playboi Carti and Destroy Lonely.
Carson's popularity is growing, and he's received endorsements from Jay-Z, LeBron James, and Young Thug. He even got a mention on Jeopardy!.
In other hip-hop news, Kendrick Lamar's collaboration with SZA on "Luther" has dominated Billboard Hot 100 for nine weeks, the second-longest run for a hip-hop song in history. Their recent tour boosted their albums to spots two and three on the Billboard 200.