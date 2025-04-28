This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: April 28

April 28 has seen many highlights in the industry, including the birth of influential artists, genre-defining music releases, and culture-shaping events in Hip-Hop and R&B history. One notable figure commemorating their birthday on this date is the American rapper Too Short, who was born in 1966. A highly prolific artist, he has released 23 albums during his four-decade-long career. He is also one of the few MCs who collaborated with rap legends Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These groundbreaking hip-hop and R&B releases are associated with this date:

1998: East Coast Hip-Hop legend Big Pun released his debut album, Capital Punishment. It would be his only release during his lifetime. It peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top R&B Albums chart for two weeks.

Cultural Milestones

April 28 has hosted many remarkable cultural moments, including:

2013: R&B singer-songwriter Emeli Sande set a new record for most consecutive weeks on the U.K. Albums Chart top 10 of any debut album. The singer's debut release, Our Version of Events, stayed in the chart's top 10 for 63 weeks. The Beatles’ debut, Please Please Me, held the previous record for 50 weeks.

Industry Changes and Challenges

April 28 has been the backdrop to these infamous and controversial moments in the industry:

2020: American R&B singer Bobby Lewis died from pneumonia at age 95. He was best known for the song "Tossin' and Turnin'," which topped the Billboard Hot 100 and the R&B chart in 1961.

