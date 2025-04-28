Wiz Khalifa Drops ‘Kush + Orange Juice 2’ Album, Opens Up About Past and Parenting Style

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 11: Wiz Khalifa performs at the Sahara Stage during day 1 of the 2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

On April 18, Wiz Khalifa released Kush + Orange Juice 2. The 23-track album brings together Ty Dolla $ign, Curren$y, Don Toliver, Juicy J, and Gunna in a mix of fresh beats and smooth flows, and it's a sequel to his 2010 project, Kush & Orange Juice. The new album has 23 tracks. At first, he hesitated to create a part two, but it satisfied his fans' enthusiasm for the original mixtape.

In 2012, while making Mac & Devin Go to High School, the artist shared an unexpected moment with Snoop's kids. In a small trailer, he lit up with Corde and Cordell, then 18 and 15.

"I thought they had already smoked, though! I'm like, 'These are Snoop's kids, of course they smoke!' They got high with me first. Crazy," he said on an interview with SiriusXM’s DJ Whoo Kid. Snoop Dogg returned to the trailer and exclaimed, "Y'all little motherf---ers is high!"

Now 37, he stays true to his style, even at school meetings for his 12-year-old son, Sebastian. "Hell yeah, I'm pulling up stoned. They expect it," he recently stated on the Call Her Daddy podcast. Khalifa emphasizes authenticity in his parenting, and he wants his kids to connect with the real him instead of a fabricated version. His parenting style reflects his belief in being open about cannabis use, and he often shares experiences like attending school events high.