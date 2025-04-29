Beyonce, Blue Ivy, & Rumi Take The Stage For Night 1 of The Cowboy Carter Tour

Beyoncé kicked off her highly anticipated “Cowboy Carter” tour at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on Monday night (April 29th).

The superstar's daughters, Blue Ivy Carter and Rumi Carter, hit the stage with her for opening night. Blue Ivy, 13, danced front and center during Beyoncé's performance of "America Has a Problem”. Rumi, 7, made her onstage debut during the performance of "Protector," a tender ballad about a mother's love, standing alongside her mother and sister.

Monday night's show's setlist included, Ameriican Requiem, Blackbiird (with the Star-Spangled Banner snippet at the end), Freedom, Ya Ya, Oh Louisiana interlude, America Has a Problem, Spaghettii, Formation, My House, Diva, Alliigator Tears, Just For Fun, Protector, Flamenco, Desert Eagle, Riiverdance, II Hands II Heaven, Medley of Sweet Honey Buckiin’, Summer Renaissance and Pure/Honey, Jolene, Daddy Lessons, Bodyguard, II Most Wanted (Snippet), Cuff It, Tyrant, Thique, Levii’s Jeans, Daughter, I’m That Girl, Cozy, Alien Superstar, Texas Hold ‘Em, Crazy in Love, Heated, Before I Let Go, 16 Carriages, and Amen.

Beyoncé announced the Cowboy Carter tour in February after delaying it due to the Los Angeles wildfires. She first gave “Cowboy Carter” its live debut with a performance on Christmas Day during the Texans-Ravens NFL Game. The halftime show featured a medley of songs from the record, featuring cameos from Shaboozey and Malone, and went on to garner 27 million U.S. viewers on Netflix.