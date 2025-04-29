ContestsEvents
Kendrick Lamar Grand National Tour Makes History

Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s Grand National Tour has already made history by earning over $9 million from a single concert, making Lamar the first rapper to achieve this feat.  The…

Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during The Pop Out – Ken &amp; Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 19: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch)

Kendrick Lamar and SZA's Grand National Tour has already made history by earning over $9 million from a single concert, making Lamar the first rapper to achieve this feat. 

The tour kicked off in Minneapolis with over 47,000 fans in attendance, bringing in over $9.1 million on the first night and over $9.4 million on the second night in Houston. 

The tour, featuring an opening set by Mustard, will visit 16 major cities in the U.S., including Charlotte, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Inglewood, before concluding in Maryland on June 18.  Following the U.S. leg, Kendrick Lamar and SZA are expected to take the Grand National Tour overseas to The U.K. and various European countries, starting in Germany on July 2 and ending in Sweden on August 9. Check out the Grand National setlist below.

Act I: K-Dot & SZA

  • “wacced out murals”
  • “squabble up”
  • “King Kunta”
  • “ELEMENT.”
  • “tv off (part 1)”
  • “30 for 30” (with SZA)
  • “Love Galore”
  • “Broken Clocks”
  • “The Weekend”

Act 2: K-Dot

  • “euphoria”
  • “hey now”
  • “reincarnated”
  • “HUMBLE.”
  • “Backseat Freestyle”
  • “family ties”
  • “Swimming Pools (Drank)”
  • “m.A.A.d city”
  • “Alright”
  • “man at the garden”

Act 3: SZA

  • “Scorsese Baby Daddy”
  • “F2F”
  • “Garden (Say It Like Dat)”
  • “Kitchen”
  • “Blind”
  • “Forgiveless”
  • “Low”

Act 4: SZA and K-Dot

  • “Doves in the Wind”
  • “All the Stars”
  • “LOVE.”

Act 5: K-Dot

  • “dodger blue”
  • “peekaboo”
  • “Like That”
  • “DNA.”
  • “GOOD CREDIT”
  • “Count Me Out”
  • “Money Trees”
  • “Poetic Justice”

Act 6: SZA

  • “Diamond Boy (DTM)”
  • “Shirt”
  • “Kill Bill”
  • “Snooze”
  • “Crybaby”
  • “Saturn”
  • “Good Days”
  • “Rich Baby Daddy”
  • “BMF”
  • “Kiss Me More (Doja Cat cover)”

Act 7: K-Dot and SZA

  • “bodies”
  • “tv off”
  • “Not Like Us”
  • “luther”
  • “gloria”
Affectionately known as “The Girl Next Door”, her high energy, passion, and a bubbly voice comes through every time she touches a microphone. As the host of the top-rated radio show “After Vibez with Ms. Jessica and co-host of the award-winning radio morning show “The Morning Maddhouse” on Power 98, Ms. Jessica captivates listeners daily with her “Nosey Neighbor News”, candid conversations, and entertaining antics with the biggest celebrities. Catch up with Ms. Jessica online as she writes about all of your favorite entertainment topics and deep dives into the world of fast food restaurants.
