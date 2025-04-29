Kendrick Lamar Grand National Tour Makes History
Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s Grand National Tour has already made history by earning over $9 million from a single concert, making Lamar the first rapper to achieve this feat. The…
Kendrick Lamar and SZA's Grand National Tour has already made history by earning over $9 million from a single concert, making Lamar the first rapper to achieve this feat.
The tour kicked off in Minneapolis with over 47,000 fans in attendance, bringing in over $9.1 million on the first night and over $9.4 million on the second night in Houston.
The tour, featuring an opening set by Mustard, will visit 16 major cities in the U.S., including Charlotte, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Inglewood, before concluding in Maryland on June 18. Following the U.S. leg, Kendrick Lamar and SZA are expected to take the Grand National Tour overseas to The U.K. and various European countries, starting in Germany on July 2 and ending in Sweden on August 9. Check out the Grand National setlist below.
Act I: K-Dot & SZA
- “wacced out murals”
- “squabble up”
- “King Kunta”
- “ELEMENT.”
- “tv off (part 1)”
- “30 for 30” (with SZA)
- “Love Galore”
- “Broken Clocks”
- “The Weekend”
Act 2: K-Dot
- “euphoria”
- “hey now”
- “reincarnated”
- “HUMBLE.”
- “Backseat Freestyle”
- “family ties”
- “Swimming Pools (Drank)”
- “m.A.A.d city”
- “Alright”
- “man at the garden”
Act 3: SZA
- “Scorsese Baby Daddy”
- “F2F”
- “Garden (Say It Like Dat)”
- “Kitchen”
- “Blind”
- “Forgiveless”
- “Low”
Act 4: SZA and K-Dot
- “Doves in the Wind”
- “All the Stars”
- “LOVE.”
Act 5: K-Dot
- “dodger blue”
- “peekaboo”
- “Like That”
- “DNA.”
- “GOOD CREDIT”
- “Count Me Out”
- “Money Trees”
- “Poetic Justice”
Act 6: SZA
- “Diamond Boy (DTM)”
- “Shirt”
- “Kill Bill”
- “Snooze”
- “Crybaby”
- “Saturn”
- “Good Days”
- “Rich Baby Daddy”
- “BMF”
- “Kiss Me More (Doja Cat cover)”
Act 7: K-Dot and SZA
- “bodies”
- “tv off”
- “Not Like Us”
- “luther”
- “gloria”