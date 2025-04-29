ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Lil Wayne to Headline Madison Square Garden for ‘Tha Carter VI’ Album Release

Lil Wayne is making history on June 6, as he will headline his first concert at Madison Square Garden for the release album for his highly anticipated album, Tha Carter VI. The sixth…

Jennifer Eggleston
Lil Wayne performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: Lil Wayne performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 05, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

(Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Lil Wayne is making history on June 6, as he will headline his first concert at Madison Square Garden for the release album for his highly anticipated album, Tha Carter VI. The sixth in his acclaimed album series, Tha Carter VI, will follow Tha Carter V (2018) and Funeral (2020).

The excitement for Tha Carter VI has been building in recent weeks as Wayne has been ramping up promotions for the album, culminating in revealing the album cover, which features a younger-tattooed version of Wayne.

The album cover continues a tradition that Wayne started associated with Tha Carter III (2008). Wayne also announced a merchandise collection to go along with Tha Carter VI, which includes vinyl, CDs, and apparel.

Miley Cyrus, Bono, Andrea Bocelli, Machine Gun Kelly, Wyclef Jean, and Wayne's son, Kameron, are all featured collaborations on the album. The song "These Are the Days," also notable for mentioning Wayne's battles with epilepsy, includes a childhood voice memo from Kameron.

At 42, Wayne remains committed to innovation, telling Rolling Stone, "If there's one thing about this album that's different, it's me approaching it like, 'Man, what would I sound like on something with such and such?'"

Looking ahead, Wayne hinted at a sequel to his 2006 collaboration Like Father, Like Son, potentially involving his three sons pursuing music careers. Meanwhile, artists like Nicki Minaj have publicly voiced their support for Wayne, venting their frustration over Super Bowl lineup choices, citing Wayne's historical contributions to the industry.

Interested in going to New York in June to see Weezy F. Baby live? Tickets can be found here.

Lil WayneMusic News
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour Setlist Revealed After Opening Night
MusicBeyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour Setlist Revealed After Opening NightRandi Moultrie
Fantasia Announces She’s Working on a Gospel Album
MusicFantasia Announces She’s Working on a Gospel AlbumRandi Moultrie
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
MusicRihanna and A$AP Rocky Set Off Engagement Rumors After Fans Spot Ring in New Fashion CampaignJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect