Lil Wayne to Headline Madison Square Garden for ‘Tha Carter VI’ Album Release

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: Lil Wayne performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 05, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Lil Wayne is making history on June 6, as he will headline his first concert at Madison Square Garden for the release album for his highly anticipated album, Tha Carter VI. The sixth in his acclaimed album series, Tha Carter VI, will follow Tha Carter V (2018) and Funeral (2020).

The excitement for Tha Carter VI has been building in recent weeks as Wayne has been ramping up promotions for the album, culminating in revealing the album cover, which features a younger-tattooed version of Wayne.

The album cover continues a tradition that Wayne started associated with Tha Carter III (2008). Wayne also announced a merchandise collection to go along with Tha Carter VI, which includes vinyl, CDs, and apparel.

Miley Cyrus, Bono, Andrea Bocelli, Machine Gun Kelly, Wyclef Jean, and Wayne's son, Kameron, are all featured collaborations on the album. The song "These Are the Days," also notable for mentioning Wayne's battles with epilepsy, includes a childhood voice memo from Kameron.

At 42, Wayne remains committed to innovation, telling Rolling Stone, "If there's one thing about this album that's different, it's me approaching it like, 'Man, what would I sound like on something with such and such?'"

Looking ahead, Wayne hinted at a sequel to his 2006 collaboration Like Father, Like Son, potentially involving his three sons pursuing music careers. Meanwhile, artists like Nicki Minaj have publicly voiced their support for Wayne, venting their frustration over Super Bowl lineup choices, citing Wayne's historical contributions to the industry.