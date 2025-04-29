Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Set Off Engagement Rumors After Fans Spot Ring in New Fashion Campaign

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna continue to charm fans with their solid relationship, dynamic support, and stand-out fashion moments. Together since late 2019, the couple shares two children: RZA born in May 2022 and Riot born in August 2024. Rocky, who is also a Rihanna fan, is in full support of any daring fashion risks she takes.

“Rocky is crazy about her curves; he loves every inch of her, and he also loves seeing her show it off,” an insider shared. When others admire her, he reportedly feels pride, not jealousy, reinforcing the couple's solid bond.

Their collaboration on fashion has made headlines at major events like the Met Gala and Paris Fashion Week, where their coordinated looks have drawn widespread praise. Recently, Rihanna grabbed attention with a provocative lingerie campaign for SAVAGE x FENTY, sparking engagement rumors due to a prominent ring she wore during the shoot.

Although she embraces her glamorous side for public appearances, an insider revealed that “A lot of the time at home when she's on mom-duty she's very dressed down, she definitely isn't dressed sexy at all times. Her focus is on her kids and their needs. So when she does go out, it's like a break from all that and it makes her want to embrace that wild side of her even more."