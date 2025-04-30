R&B Icons Usher and Craig David Team Up for New Track After O2 Arena Show
Craig David and Usher are reportedly collaborating on a new song following their joint performance at Usher's Past, Present and Future residency at London's O2 Arena in early April 2025. According to a source cited in The Sun's Bizarre column, "Usher and Craig have always had a huge amount of time for each other, and there is a lot of respect between them. After Usher had Craig up on stage with him at the O2 earlier this month, they then talked about working together on a new song. Now they have asked their writers to come up with some ideas."
The two artists share a history dating back to a freestyle session at French radio station Skyrock in the early 2000s, when David was promoting "Fill Me In" and "7 Days", and Usher was preparing to release his album 8701. David referred to their on-stage reunion when they sang "Fill Me In" and "7 Days" together as a "real full-circle moment."
Usher and Craig David's mutual respect and history has fans excited for their next collaboration, and even though little information about the collaboration has been revealed, excitement is real.
You find David's upcoming shows and get tickets on his website.