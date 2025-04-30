R&B Icons Usher and Craig David Team Up for New Track After O2 Arena Show

Craig David and Usher are reportedly collaborating on a new song following their joint performance at Usher's Past, Present and Future residency at London's O2 Arena in early April 2025. According to a source cited in The Sun's Bizarre column, "Usher and Craig have always had a huge amount of time for each other, and there is a lot of respect between them. After Usher had Craig up on stage with him at the O2 earlier this month, they then talked about working together on a new song. Now they have asked their writers to come up with some ideas."