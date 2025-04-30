Russ Drops “Pent Up In A Penthouse” Single and Music Video From Upcoming Album, Opening Up About Success Struggles

Russ just released a raw track, "Pent Up In A Penthouse" about fame's hidden costs.

This new song sets up his sixth album W!LD coming this spring/summer. It wraps up a three-part series after "Movin" and "April 7."

"Yeah, scared of success, watch my pre-frontal cortex develop. Perfectly good opportunities feel like a setup. That shit be hobblin' me, I cannot get a leg-up. Out in Tribeca, book me the penthouse 'cause all of this pressure's pent up," raps Russ in the track.

The video shows him performing on a stark blue set. Wounds on his face fade away as time passes, a striking visual that matches his words about dealing with stress.

A stripped-down beat pairs piano notes with soft drums. This basic sound puts his words front and center.

Through sharp verses and honest lines, he talks about standing alone at success's peak. His words cut deep into how big wins can feel like traps, and how making it big twists your mind in strange ways.

True to his roots, he made every part of this track himself, from beats to final mix.