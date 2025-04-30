Student EMTs Want To Create Campus Medical Service at UNC Charlotte

Two student EMTs pitched a plan to cut emergency response times on campus from seven to three minutes through a new medical service. Their program would serve 31,000 students and handle hundreds of yearly medical calls.

"We found that our university alone contributes to over 600 calls for 911 medical service a year, which is a relatively big number," said Nick Maynard to Yahoo News.

While working at Idlewild Fire Department, students Davida Ogbar and Maynard met and created Niner 911, which would put trained student EMTs on campus this fall.

Support for their plan shows in 500 student signatures. The costs break down to $15,000 for initial setup and $3,000 yearly maintenance.

"After 911 is called, campus EMS systems respond 2.6 minutes to the scene, whereas local EMS agencies nationally, on average, take seven minutes," said Maynard to Spectrum News.

This push comes as local emergency calls spiked 7% this year. MEDIC seeks to add 50 EMTs, eight phone operators, and ten ambulances to meet growing needs.

This week marks the students' pitch to university officials. Before launch, the program must get approval from medical directors and state EMS offices.

"Everyone who work[s] on our squad would have to be licensed EMT," Ogbar said. "They also have a probationary period where they're shadowing other EMTs. It's a safe way for them to learn."

UNC Charlotte awaits full details. "The university is awaiting a formal proposal from the group regarding their idea. It would be premature to comment until the proposal has been received and reviewed," said Buffie Stephens to Yahoo News.