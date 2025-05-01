Charlotte Nonprofit Brings Together Pickleball and Money Skills for Black Community

Man running to reach a ball playing pickleball with friend in an outdoor court

Since 2023, Black Pickleball & Co. has mixed sports with financial education in Charlotte. As pickleball surges 311% nationwide, this group brings fresh ideas to underserved areas. They meet at various spots throughout the city, turning courts into classrooms.

"Black Pickleball & Co. is a community-based organization that teaches pickleball financial literacy to underrepresented communities," said Kayla Brooks, founder and president of the nonprofit, to WCNC.

Players gather at Rally Pickleball, Tipsy Pickle, and LABCITY Pickleball Club. Between matches, participants swap business cards and talk about smart money moves. Short games lead to long-term connections.

Courts buzz with activity across Charlotte. Players meet rain or shine, indoors and out, any day of the week.

Data from the Sports and Fitness Industry Association shows pickleball's swift rise after 2020. This surge sparked an idea: bring different groups together through sports.

"We wanted to make sure that people who are Black, African American, underrepresented, that they have the opportunity to be able to engage in such business deals, networking opportunities through playing the sport of pickleball," Brooks said.

Now hundreds flock to their Charlotte events. Quick matches turn into chances to learn. Fast-paced games mix with money talks.

"My heart is full that they have been a part of our mission to enable them to learn the game," Brooks shared about the growing numbers.