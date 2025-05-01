Lil Wayne Drafts Dream Hip Hop Football Team with Eminem as QB

What if your favorite rappers traded the mic for a football? That’s exactly what Lil Wayne imagined when he stopped by NFL star Travis Hunter’s show (The Travis Hunter Show). While chatting with the young cornerback, Wayne put together a full 7-on-7 fantasy football team — using only Hip Hop stars.

And yes, Eminem is calling the plays.

Wayne started building his team carefully, thinking about each role. First up? JAY-Z. “I don’t know if he’s the coach or something, but he a veteran,” Wayne said, recognizing Hov’s experience and leadership.

Then he went with someone he considers a proven superstar: “That would be my man Drizzy [Drake]. He could play both sides of the ball, he could sing and rap.”

Next, Wayne wanted someone with serious movement — but paused to clarify: “Now we need somebody that could move so we going with…they gotta rap right?” he asked, thinking it over.

“This ain’t the mover, but I’m going with Kiss,” he said. “I think you see Kiss in that backfield and get scared.” He was talking about Jadakiss, known for his gritty style and presence.

But he did find his mover after all: “Found the mover, you probably thought I meant [a dancer] but I’ma f--- you up. Turn around and shake that a-- for ’em – Nicki!” That’s Nicki Minaj, bringing energy, attitude, and versatility.

For toughness, Wayne looked to a legend: “Do they have to be alive? I’m going with Biggie.” Even posthumously, The Notorious B.I.G. made the cut for his commanding presence.

To keep the team balanced, he added someone to steady the squad: “This that wild card. I’m going with J. Cole. He gon’ keep the ship steady when we got the hot heads tripping.”

Finally, the quarterback position went to one of rap’s most technical lyricists. “No race s---, but you gotta have a nice white boy as quarterback. I’m sorry. He could also be the kicker, you never know!” Wayne said, naming Eminem for the role.

He also gave a special shoutout to someone who just missed the starting lineup: “It was hard to leave Missy [Elliott] off my list. It was very hard so if I got a bench, then Missy on the bench. Missy coming in as my emergency player because she can do everything. She can sing dance and rap. And produce.”