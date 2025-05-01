ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Lil Wayne Drafts Dream Hip Hop Football Team with Eminem as QB

What if your favorite rappers traded the mic for a football? That’s exactly what Lil Wayne imagined when he stopped by NFL star Travis Hunter’s show (The Travis Hunter Show)….

Kayla Morgan
Lil Wayne performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome
(Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

What if your favorite rappers traded the mic for a football? That’s exactly what Lil Wayne imagined when he stopped by NFL star Travis Hunter’s show (The Travis Hunter Show). While chatting with the young cornerback, Wayne put together a full 7-on-7 fantasy football team — using only Hip Hop stars.

And yes, Eminem is calling the plays.

Wayne started building his team carefully, thinking about each role. First up? JAY-Z. “I don’t know if he’s the coach or something, but he a veteran,” Wayne said, recognizing Hov’s experience and leadership.

Then he went with someone he considers a proven superstar: “That would be my man Drizzy [Drake]. He could play both sides of the ball, he could sing and rap.”

Next, Wayne wanted someone with serious movement — but paused to clarify: “Now we need somebody that could move so we going with…they gotta rap right?” he asked, thinking it over.

“This ain’t the mover, but I’m going with Kiss,” he said. “I think you see Kiss in that backfield and get scared.” He was talking about Jadakiss, known for his gritty style and presence.

But he did find his mover after all: “Found the mover, you probably thought I meant [a dancer] but I’ma f--- you up. Turn around and shake that a-- for ’em – Nicki!” That’s Nicki Minaj, bringing energy, attitude, and versatility.

For toughness, Wayne looked to a legend: “Do they have to be alive? I’m going with Biggie.” Even posthumously, The Notorious B.I.G. made the cut for his commanding presence.

To keep the team balanced, he added someone to steady the squad: “This that wild card. I’m going with J. Cole. He gon’ keep the ship steady when we got the hot heads tripping.”

Finally, the quarterback position went to one of rap’s most technical lyricists. “No race s---, but you gotta have a nice white boy as quarterback. I’m sorry. He could also be the kicker, you never know!” Wayne said, naming Eminem for the role.

He also gave a special shoutout to someone who just missed the starting lineup: “It was hard to leave Missy [Elliott] off my list. It was very hard so if I got a bench, then Missy on the bench. Missy coming in as my emergency player because she can do everything. She can sing dance and rap. And produce.”

In the end, Wayne didn’t just build a fantasy team — he built a Hip Hop starting lineup full of legends, personalities, and game-changers.

EminemLil WayneMissy Elliot
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
The Weeknd Inspires New Batman Sequel with ‘Call Out My Name’
MusicThe Weeknd Inspires New Batman Sequel with ‘Call Out My Name’Kayla Morgan
Kodak Black’s Hygiene Confession Leaves Fans Shook
MusicKodak Black’s Hygiene Confession Leaves Fans ShookKayla Morgan
This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: May 1
MusicThis Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: May 1Bianca Barratt
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect