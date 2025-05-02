NAACP Returns to Charlotte After 29 Years

CHARLOTTE, NC – SEPTEMBER 14: A general view of BB&T Ballpark, home of the minor league baseball team, Charlotte Knights, on September 14, 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Charlotte will host the 116th NAACP convention from July 9 to 16 this summer. The city last welcomed the group in 1996. Planners expect 15,000 visitors to gather and tackle pressing social matters.

"Charlotte is one of those areas our members love to attend," said NAACP President Derrick Johnson to WBTV. "It's convenient. It has all the amenities and it's drivable, so look forward to seeing all of our delegates across the country from as far away as Alaska and Hawaii as close as South Carolina and Virginia."

The city won the bid due to its central spot and meeting spaces. With "The Fierce Urgency of Now" as its focus, attendees will address key topics: support for veterans, Social Security funding, financial strength, and access to mental health care.

The week-long event needs 1,000 helpers to run smoothly. While staying neutral in politics, the group aims to spark real change.

"We are an action organization," Johnson said. "We have to lead people with action of things to do, particularly in this political climate."

Plans include talks about youth participation and community building. "We need to act now," Johnson said. "We have to make sure our voices are heard. This is not a Black thing or a White thing, this is about our citizens making sure the role of government reflects public good and not corporate profit."

At the Sarah Stevenson Forum on April 29, group officials met with locals. Some city residents pointed out they hadn't known about the upcoming meetings.