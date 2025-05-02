New BigXthaPlug Song Featuring Bailey Zimmerman Soars to Billboard Top 5

In a twist that stunned music fans, Texas rapper BigXthaPlug rocketed to the fourth spot on Billboard's Hot 100. His new single, "All The Way," features Bailey Zimmerman. The track also claimed first place in Hot Country Songs.

Short clips on TikTok sparked wild success, and UnitedMasters maintained a vague release date to increase fan curiosity. The record label founded by Steve Stoute struck gold with this release, and buzz built up before the song went public. Smart timing played a key role in the song's success.

According to The Source, fans made over 40,000 presaves before the song's release. When the full version dropped, it shot straight to the top on YouTube. David Melhado, VP of Music at UnitedMasters, said, "We're always looking for ways to help artists build real, lasting momentum and not just viral moments."

In 2022, BigXthaPlug mixed twangy guitar riffs with his signature style in "Texas." The bold move caught fire with rap and country crowds, setting the stage for what was to come. Producers Charley Cooks, Tony Coles, and Bandplay helped "All The Way" retain its unique sound while exploring country influences.

The artist's track record shows strength. He put 16 songs on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs list. Three broke into the top 20, and others made their mark on the Hot 100.