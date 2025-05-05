ContestsEvents
2 Chainz Debuts Powerful Short Film ‘Red Clay’

Rapper 2 Chainz is making a bold move beyond music and into the world of film. His new short film, Red Clay, was recently announced and made its debut at…

Kayla Morgan
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Rapper 2 Chainz is making a bold move beyond music and into the world of film. His new short film, Red Clay, was recently announced and made its debut at the Atlanta Film Festival. As Variety reports, the project is co-written by actor Omar Epps and directed by Christopher Nolan Jones.

In a statement, 2 Chainz shared what inspired him to make the film:

“I tell stories through my music, always hoping people feel empowered to overcome anything. Red Clay is an extension of that. Atlanta is full of resilience, and bringing Nook and Bub’s story to life—everyday folks fighting to survive—means everything to me. Creating this with Omar Epps was truly legendary.”

Red Clay follows the story of Nook, a teenager played by Christopher A’mmanuel, who is navigating life with a mother struggling with drug addiction. Alongside his friend Bub, Nook dreams of escaping their harsh reality. Set in 2003, the film also stars Rutina Wesley and Jaylan Ragin.

Omar Epps explained the deeper message behind the film:

“My inspiration to write this film came from the need to unpack brutal truths, and showcase the complexities of why black and brown communities normalize trauma. It’s my hope to inspire conversations which motivate people to have more grace, and compassion towards one another.”

This isn't 2 Chainz's first step into acting—he previously appeared in the TV series BMF and the 2022 movie The Enforcer. But Red Clay marks a new direction, one that seems especially meaningful. While it’s not yet clear if the film will be released to the public, its debut suggests a powerful new chapter for the artist.

Kayla MorganWriter
