This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: May 5
May 5 is a day that’s left a lasting mark on Hip-Hop & R&B. One artist whose birthday falls on this day is American R&B singer Chris Brown, who was…
May 5 is a day that's left a lasting mark on Hip-Hop & R&B. One artist whose birthday falls on this day is American R&B singer Chris Brown, who was born in 1989. He's one of the most important R&B artists of the 21st century and has been described as "The King of R&B" by some of his contemporaries. His discography includes 11 studio albums, 10 of which have landed in the Billboard 200's Top 10 and three albums topping the chart.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Several groundbreaking hip-hop and R&B albums and singles were released on this day.
- 1998: American rapper Fiend dropped his second album, There's One in Every Family, on No Limit Records, featuring production by Master P and Beats by the Pound. The album performed well commercially, peaking at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and reaching No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2009: American rapper Gucci Mane released his fifth album, Murder Was the Case, via Big Cat Records. It debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 23 and peaked at No. 4 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2009: American R&B singer Jason Derulo dropped the single "Whatcha Say," from his self-titled debut album. The song debuted at No. 54 on the Billboard Hot 100, eventually reaching No. 1 for a week.
- 2017: American rapper Russ released his 12th album, There's Really a Wolf, through Diemon and Columbia Records. It debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and went to No. 4 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
Cultural Milestones
This day has witnessed some big cultural moments in hip-hop and R&B.
- 2009: R&B and rock icon Tina Turner closed her 50th Anniversary Tour with a concert at Sheffield Arena in Sheffield, England. It would be the music superstar's final stage performance of her career.
- 2015: American teen rapper Silento dropped his debut single, "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)," sparking a dance craze that quickly went viral on YouTube and amassed over a billion views. The music video was listed as VEVO's second most watched of all time, while the song itself peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and charted in 20 other countries.
Industry Changes and Challenges
This day is also remembered for numerous controversial occurrences and challenging moments in the industry.
- 2014: Beyonce's sister Solange, attacked Jay-Z in an elevator the three were riding in after attending the Met Gala. The CCTV footage of the incident, which was leaked on TMZ, shows Solange flinging her leg out to kick Jay-Z, prompting Beyonce to step in between them to shield her husband from further attack. It was widely speculated that the rapper's alleged cheating occasioned the confrontation, with Beyoncé later referencing the incident in the song "Sorry."
- 2023: Chris Brown and Usher fight at the former's 34th birthday party. It was rumored that the two R&B titans got into an altercation over Teyana Taylor, resulting in Brown and his crew attacking Usher.
May 5 hosts many memorable moments in Hip-Hop and R&B. Whether it's the release of chart-topping albums and singles or celebrity brawls, the events of this day continue to spark conversation in the industry.