This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: May 5

May 5 is a day that's left a lasting mark on Hip-Hop & R&B. One artist whose birthday falls on this day is American R&B singer Chris Brown, who was born in 1989. He's one of the most important R&B artists of the 21st century and has been described as "The King of R&B" by some of his contemporaries. His discography includes 11 studio albums, 10 of which have landed in the Billboard 200's Top 10 and three albums topping the chart.