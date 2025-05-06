Charlotte Gets New Light Rail Stop in South End, Opening in 2026

Transit officials approved funds for a fresh LYNX Blue Line station in the South End area. The stop, planned between New Bern and East/West Boulevard, will start running in late 2026.

Workers will build the station near Publix and Sycamore Brewing. It marks the 27th stop on the rail system that stretches 18.9 miles from South Charlotte to the University District. No new stations had opened since 2018.

The rail network started small in 2007. Back then, just 15 stops linked I-485 to Uptown. By 2018, tracks stretched to UNC Charlotte, with 26 stations total. Ten of these offer parking.

South End's growth makes this addition vital. The bustling district draws crowds to its mix of stores and living spaces. Now, more riders can step off right where they need to be.

Need to park? University City Boulevard Station holds 1,500 cars. The I-485/South Boulevard spot fits 1,100. Cyclists find bike racks at most stops.

Trains zip past key city spots. They roll through Bank of America Stadium, past the Convention Center, right through its building, actually, and by Spectrum Center. Few U.S. cities can claim a train running inside a building.

Each station shows off local artists' work. The Rail Trail winds along the tracks, letting walkers and bikers follow the line. Students, workers, and visitors mix on platforms throughout the day.