Flo Milli Shuts Down Mom-Shamers with Fierce Comeback
Flo Milli has a message for anyone throwing shade her way: keep your opinions to yourself.
Just days after announcing the birth of her first child on April 25, the rapper hopped on social media to shut down critics who questioned why she was already back on stage. On Monday, May 5, she made it clear—she doesn’t have time for negativity.
Someone on X tried to stir the pot, writing: “Flo Milli's [expletive] don't got a job? Why is she already performing? Where is her family and friends?”
Flo wasn’t having it. She fired back with: “[Expletive] go choke on a [expletive] and die before you speak on me, my child's father or my family.”
The artist had just performed at the RiverBeat Music Festival in Memphis on Saturday, May 3. The lineup was stacked—Missy Elliott, Ludacris, Busta Rhymes, Steve Aoki, Benson Boone, and more—but Flo made sure her presence was felt.
As for those who think she rushed back into the spotlight too soon, Flo clarified that the date she announced her baby’s birth wasn’t the same as the actual birth date. In response to another skeptical tweet, she wrote:
“Its yall really thinking i had my baby 9 days ago.”
She added a reminder that new moms deserve some joy, too: “God forbid a girl just wanna feel like herself again and perform.”
Before all the drama, Flo Milli had posted a sweet update on April 24, showing an empty hospital room with the caption: “yall pray for me 😭👩🏾🍼🍼”
The scene was all set—machines ready, guest chair waiting, and that unmistakable buzz of something life-changing about to happen.
Then, on April 25, she introduced her fans to her newborn son with a simple, powerful photo: just Flo and her baby, who wore a tiny knitted hat and a diaper, resting peacefully on her shoulder.
She captioned the heart-melting moment: “& yall bett not play bout yall internet nephew ”
And just like that, Flo Milli reminded the world she can handle motherhood, music, and the haters—with a little sass and a lot of love.