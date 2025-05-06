Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak Fuel Dating Rumors Amid Collab, 20th Anniversary of The Emancipation of Mimi

Anderson .Paak is teaming up with Mariah Carey for her forthcoming album. He announced this collaboration during a Track Star interview on May 2, where he mentioned, "We're working on some music for her new album."

The pair has been seen together since December, including an outing in Aspen. Their musical collaboration began in mid-2024, with a source revealing to Us Weekly, "Their relationship started in the studio as they worked on new music together, and it quickly turned romantic."

Carey, 56, last released Caution in 2018 and hinted at new material in an April interview with the Associated Press, though she did not provide details. Paak, 39, recently finalized his divorce from Jaylyn Chang after 13 years of marriage. They have two sons, Soul Rasheed and Shine Tariq.

A Grammy-winning artist, Paak is recognized for his work with Silk Sonic alongside Bruno Mars and his solo albums Venice, Malibu, Oxnard, and Ventura. Carey, a global icon, has sold over 200 million records and received five GRAMMY Awards for her exceptional vocals and songwriting.

Their collaboration is expected to merge Paak's soulful, funk-infused style with Carey's renowned R&B and pop sound. The new tracks will reflect their mutual appreciation for classic soul and contemporary production techniques, generating excitement among fans.