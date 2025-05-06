Who Was Best Dressed at The MET Gala 2025

The Met Gala 2025 took place last night and the stars did not disappoint!

The Met Gala is a benefit event for New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, where celebrities wear extravagant outfits in line with the event's theme. The theme was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," with standout outfits from Zendaya and Diana Ross. La La Anthony wore an archival Virgil Abloh outfit, while Colman Domingo and Pharrell Williams also impressed with their custom Valentino and 18k gold suit, respectively. Other notable mentions included Lupita Nyong’o in Chanel, A$AP Rocky in AWGE, and Dua Lipa in Chanel, among many others.

Rihanna stole the show in a wide brimmed hat and suit-inspired dress by Marc Jacobs that hugged her....BABY BUMP!! That's right, Baby #3 is on the way! A$AP Rocky, who was the co-chair for this year's MET Gala, also confirmed the news and expressed gratitude for the well-wishes, stating, "Thank you, thank you, thank you. I'm glad everybody's happy for us because we're definitely happy."