Kendrick Lamar and SZA Power Through Storm at Charlotte Stadium Show

Not even rain and thunder could stop the Grand National Tour at Bank of America Stadium. While anticipating the storm, the stadium staff ordered a "seek cover" at 4:45 pm, when the music show was to start at 8 pm.

As noted in the Charlotte Observer, "We could see the storm coming Saturday from miles away on our weather apps, and indeed it came." The weather forced a brief pause, but the storm soon calmed down, and the “seek cover” order was lifted by 6:15 pm.

This Charlotte stop marks the fourth show in Kendrick Lamar and SZA's 23-date run across North America. The artists switched between solo acts and joint performances for three hours, bringing 53 songs to life.

At 7:15 pm, DJ Mustard warmed up the crowd. Then Lamar made his entrance in a 1987 Buick Grand National. The sports car holds special meaning to him. As he told Complex, "When I was born, I came home from the hospital in an '87 Buick Regal while my Pops was bumping Big Daddy Kane."

The Charlotte Observer praised SZA's striking stage show, which burst with color and spectacle. She commanded attention while riding a giant animatronic ant and later soared above the crowd with butterfly wings.

When rain fell during "Kill Bill," SZA turned it into a moment. "This is our first stadium without a ceiling!" she called out to fans. The night also mixed new tracks from Lamar's 2024 album GNX. They closed together, performing "Luther" and "Gloria" before driving off in the same Buick.

What's next? Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field on May 6, then two nights at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, May 8-9. You can buy the tickets from $75 to $400.