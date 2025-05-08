Alumni Take Over LA for HBCU Spring Coming
HBCU Spring Coming is an annual festival that celebrates Historically Black Colleges & Universities. Two HBCU graduates, George A. Peters II (Morehouse College) and Lauren Grove Florida A&M University), created the event to honor the spirit of homecoming season year-round. HBCU alumni come from all over for the festivals which are held in Birmingham, AL., New York City, and Los Angeles.
While HBCU Spring Coming offers an opportunity for reconnecting and networking, the founders continue to support current HBCU students. Over the years, they have awarded over $500,000 in scholarships.
I had an opportunity to attend HBCU SpringComing LA and a time was had! I met alum from Howard, FAMU, Tuskeegee, SpelHouse, Hampton, PVAMU, and Virginia State. You know I had to rep for my HBCU, thee Johnson C. Smith University. Check out some of the pictures from my HBCU Spring Coming LA experience below.