Alumni Take Over LA for HBCU Spring Coming

Ms. Jessica
Ms. Jessica at HBCU Spring Coming LA

HBCU Spring Coming is an annual festival that celebrates Historically Black Colleges & Universities.  Two HBCU graduates, George A. Peters II (Morehouse College) and Lauren Grove Florida A&M University), created the event to honor the spirit of homecoming season year-round.  HBCU alumni come from all over for the festivals which are held in Birmingham, AL., New York City, and Los Angeles. 

While HBCU Spring Coming offers an opportunity for reconnecting and networking, the founders continue to support current HBCU students.  Over the years, they have awarded over $500,000 in scholarships. 

I had an opportunity to attend HBCU SpringComing LA and a time was had!  I met alum from Howard, FAMU, Tuskeegee, SpelHouse, Hampton, PVAMU, and Virginia State.  You know I had to rep for my HBCU, thee Johnson C. Smith University.  Check out some of the pictures from my HBCU Spring Coming LA experience below. 

Ms. Jessica at HBCU Spring Coming LA
Ms. JessicaAuthor
Affectionately known as “The Girl Next Door”, her high energy, passion, and a bubbly voice comes through every time she touches a microphone. As the host of the top-rated radio show “After Vibez with Ms. Jessica and co-host of the award-winning radio morning show “The Morning Maddhouse” on Power 98, Ms. Jessica captivates listeners daily with her “Nosey Neighbor News”, candid conversations, and entertaining antics with the biggest celebrities. Catch up with Ms. Jessica online as she writes about all of your favorite entertainment topics and deep dives into the world of fast food restaurants.
