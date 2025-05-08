Ashanti Criticized by Irv Gotti’s Brother Over Career Claims

Ashanti is facing some serious criticism from Chris Gotti, the brother of the late Irv Gotti. He feels like the singer isn’t giving enough credit to what Irv and Murder Inc. did for her career.

Over the years, Ashanti has opened up about her time at Murder Inc., often responding to comments from Irv Gotti. She has accused him of "manipulation" during the early part of her career.

In a recent interview on the Let’s Keep it 100 Podcast, Chris Gotti called out Ashanti for downplaying what Irv did for her and for denying their past relationship.

“She says they wasn’t in a relationship. They was in a relationship. I was they therapist,” he said. “Like come on now, don’t do that. But at the end of the day that’s what makes what went on with them so real.”

Chris also acknowledged that Ashanti has generally spoken kindly about Irv, which he said isn’t something many people would do about their exes. He did admit that Irv sometimes went too far when talking about her but defended his brother, saying he was just answering questions honestly because he’s a “straight shooter.”

Then he continued with stronger words:

“For her to act like it ain’t Murder Inc. that made her is f------ bull---- or Irv made her. She had three deals before him. Like, something with y’all chemistry worked out! Respect it! That’s all. Not saying you have to talk about the n----, but respect the magic that was made. That’s all I said.

I’m not gonna let no one talk about my brother gonna have a problem, simple and plain. Especially someone who he made their career. Like, I was there. He made you sing records the way you sang them cause you would’ve never sang it that way if it was up to you.”

It’s clear that Chris Gotti is standing up for his brother, and the tension between Ashanti and the Gotti family is far from over.