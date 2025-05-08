ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Ashanti Criticized by Irv Gotti’s Brother Over Career Claims

Ashanti is facing some serious criticism from Chris Gotti, the brother of the late Irv Gotti. He feels like the singer isn’t giving enough credit to what Irv and Murder…

Kayla Morgan
The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET - Arrivals - ashanti close up in black dress
(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Ashanti is facing some serious criticism from Chris Gotti, the brother of the late Irv Gotti. He feels like the singer isn’t giving enough credit to what Irv and Murder Inc. did for her career.

Over the years, Ashanti has opened up about her time at Murder Inc., often responding to comments from Irv Gotti. She has accused him of "manipulation" during the early part of her career.

In a recent interview on the Let’s Keep it 100 Podcast, Chris Gotti called out Ashanti for downplaying what Irv did for her and for denying their past relationship.

“She says they wasn’t in a relationship. They was in a relationship. I was they therapist,” he said. “Like come on now, don’t do that. But at the end of the day that’s what makes what went on with them so real.”

Chris also acknowledged that Ashanti has generally spoken kindly about Irv, which he said isn’t something many people would do about their exes. He did admit that Irv sometimes went too far when talking about her but defended his brother, saying he was just answering questions honestly because he’s a “straight shooter.”

Then he continued with stronger words:

“For her to act like it ain’t Murder Inc. that made her is f------ bull---- or Irv made her. She had three deals before him. Like, something with y’all chemistry worked out! Respect it! That’s all. Not saying you have to talk about the n----, but respect the magic that was made. That’s all I said.

I’m not gonna let no one talk about my brother gonna have a problem, simple and plain. Especially someone who he made their career. Like, I was there. He made you sing records the way you sang them cause you would’ve never sang it that way if it was up to you.”

It’s clear that Chris Gotti is standing up for his brother, and the tension between Ashanti and the Gotti family is far from over.

Check out the full interview here.

AshantiIrv Gotti
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Drake’s New Album in Progress According to Rapper Smiley
MusicDrake’s New Album in Progress According to Rapper SmileyPatricia Otunga
Austin City Limits Reveals 2025 Festival Lineup with Seven Huge Headliners
MusicAustin City Limits Reveals 2025 Festival Lineup with Seven Huge HeadlinersJennifer Eggleston
Fetty Wap Drops New Song ‘Forever’ From Prison
MusicFetty Wap Drops New Song ‘Forever’ From PrisonKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect