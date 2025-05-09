Volunteers Build Thousands of Beds for Kids in 24-Hour Charlotte Event

At the Charlotte Convention Center, workers started a round-the-clock push to build beds for kids who sleep on floors. The project, joining Lowe's with Sleep in Heavenly Peace, tackles a stark fact: 7 million kids in America lack a proper place to rest at night.

Wood pieces fill the center, more than 120,564 parts waiting to become bed frames. Cut these boards end-to-end and they'd stretch past 96 miles. Teams split into groups, some cutting while others sand and stain the raw wood into finished pieces.

"Through this event, Lowe's and the Charlotte community are rallying behind Sleep in Heavenly Peace's important mission that no child sleeps on the floor in our town," said a spokesperson to WCNC.

Workers pack 14 build lines, switching shifts six times through the day. Store staff mix with business groups, each person playing their part in the massive effort.

Each bed ships complete: mattress, pillow, and frame ready for a child's first night off the floor. The beds will reach kids across 49 towns in 16 states, with many staying to help local families.

The work site buzzes with tools: 42 saws slice through lumber, while 476 sanders smooth rough edges. Workers grip 200 drivers, ready to bolt frames tight. Stain flows from 1,700 gallons of drums, with vacuum crews standing watch to catch every drip.

This build sets a new mark for Sleep in Heavenly Peace, topping their old record for beds built in 24 hours. Their work runs year-round, putting beds in homes where kids need them most.