Animal Rescue Mission with CMPD Animal Care & Control

Adopt. Donate. Volunteer.
There is a need to help our furry friends find loving homes in Charlotte and the surrounding areas. All of our local radio stations with Beasley Media Group Charlotte would like you to help CMPD Animal Care & Control with our Rescue Mission! Adopt, don't shop, by making CMPD Animal Care & Control your option for adoption.
Each week, we'll post 8 dogs available for adoption and information regarding them. You can contact CMPD about an individual animal you see and begin your journey to adopting your next furry friend! Bring one home and add some cheer to your family with a new furry family member.
Meet Taj! This 2 year old is looking for a home. This handsome boy was easy to leash but strong initially (much better after some exercise). He “sits” for treats, loves toys, and is very playful in the yard. While he has lots of energy, he’s also gentle and affectionate once he settles in. He’s camera shy but enjoys ear rubs, tail scratches, and gentle pats. Given his size and strength, he’s best suited for homes without very small children. Meet Nabisco! Contact her foster at macailamarie78@gmail.com. Nabisco is doing great! While she is still warming up and prefers to be left alone at times, she can also be very cuddly and affectionate, even rolling over and playing when she’s in a loving mood. She has the cutest purr! Meet Calypso! Social and sweet, with a hint of shyness. A gentle soul who would make a loving companion. Meet Nugget! This spayed, 3 year old is looking for a home. I’m a sweet, spicy, and sensitive girl who is looking for my forever home. I would thrive in a quiet home with a patient and gentle person. I love being cozy and enjoy blankets, towels, and being on a bed. I even like to cuddle! While I’ve been a bit stressed by other cats, I might warm up to other pets with a little time to adjust. Meet Diogenes! This 4 year old, male is looking for a home. Sweet and handsome, Diogenes is a gentle boy who loves cuddles. He’s treat-motivated, takes treats gently, and knows how to “sit” on command. He’s great on a leash, always has his tail wagging, and sticks close to his human. Note: No cats, please. Meet Diesel! This 2 year old is looking for a home. Diesel is a respectful, well-mannered boy who knows several tricks like sit, paw/shake, come, and drop it. He’s house trained, loves fetch, plays well with other dogs, and is good around kids. Not reactive toward cats and behaves nicely in the car. Truly an AMAZING dog! Please contact his foster at marion.decker90@gmail.com. Hi Potato Salad! This female, 3 year old is looking for a home. A sweet girl who can be a bit timid at times, but she’s looking for a forever home where she can feel safe and loved. Meet Leanna! This female, 58 lb. pup is looking for a home. She's an adventurous girl who loves trails and takes treats extremely gently. She’s a quiet, affectionate mama who deserves some pampering of her own. She knows “sit,” gives gentle kisses, and enjoys head rubs.