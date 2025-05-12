Instagram Tests Password-Protected Reels with The Weeknd’s Film Preview

Instagram is testing a new feature called Locked Reels, which allows creators and brands to share exclusive video content that is accessible only with a password. The platform hopes to boost fan engagement by turning short-form videos into a digital scavenger hunt. “The new hidden reels feature lets you unlock exclusive content with a password. Instagram is testing this new feature as a way to let creators build excitement and buzz around exclusive content, and to help people connect over shared interests and entertaining content in a new, IYKYK, way,” according to a post on Social Media Today.

The Weeknd is the first major artist to use the feature, teasing his upcoming project, Hurry Up Tomorrow. He left fans a mystery hint in his Locked Reel: "CLEAN TITLE FOR TRACK 3," which you can unlock by entering the code "ICANTSING".

What began in April with a Locked Reels test on Instagram's Design profile has now expanded via broader testing, where locked Reels allow creators and common users alike to create locked content for selected viewers, if you want to feel that sense of exclusivity and connection. This is also an interesting tool presented for business marketing. This could even be used in special promotions or updates for specific customer segments by utilizing unique passcodes.

While early reactions are positive, the effectiveness of Locked Reels in maintaining long-term user interest remains to be seen, especially as Instagram continues to compete with platforms like TikTok. Despite this, the idea brings an extra layer of interactivity and mystique that could shift users' interactions with your content. It could also be a launchpad for an even wider exploration of possibilities beyond just content in entertainment. The user can imagine nearly anything that is locked as a Reel, including product launches or campaigns.

Locked Reels can generate excitement and give engaged followers secret agent access, whether it is giving them a taste of a new album or unveiling a limited product release for sale.