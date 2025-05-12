ContestsEvents
Lizzo Gets Candid About Fame, Friendships, and Self-Care

Kayla Morgan
Lizzo performs in concert at Irving Plaza on March 16, 2025 in New York City.
Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Atlantic Records

Becoming famous might seem like a dream—but for Lizzo, it’s brought more challenges than most people realize. In a recent interview with Ziwe, the singer shared some honest thoughts about how fame has affected her personal life, especially her friendships.

“I used to have so many friends, but when you get famous, it gets really weird,” admitted Lizzo. “Everyone makes it weird for famous people.”

Even though she’s a star, Lizzo said she still feels like the same person on the inside—but the world around her doesn’t treat her that way. “I’m still a normal person,” she continued. “You’re still you. Everything around you changes. It’s heartbreaking.”

She also had a message for people who want to be famous themselves: be careful what you wish for.

“Don’t be famous,” she said to the camera. “I know you guys want to be, and I know you want to go online, go viral, get your money, and be rich.”

“Rich and famous are not the same thing,” Lizzo clarified. “If you’re an artist, do your art, but don’t just be famous. You can’t leave. It never ends.”

The singer also recently talked about some lifestyle changes she’s made according to PEOPLE, including changes to her eating habits. During a TikTok Live, Lizzo explained that she’s cut back on sugary foods in the morning and started choosing more savory options instead.

"I do something sweet. It's gotta be with some sort of, like, carb. I'll have like almond butter and toast. So, everybody's body is different. Find out what works for you," Lizzo said.

She also shared her thoughts on calorie counting—and why she believes it can be harmful.

“We rebel against counting calories because it is a gateway to eating disorders,” she said. “I don't think it's healthy to constantly be counting calories and to constantly have that number in your head. I don't think it's healthy to constantly get on the scale and always be checking your weight, and to be obsessed with the numbers.”

Through it all, Lizzo continues to speak out about the pressure that comes with fame and the importance of taking care of your mental and physical health.

Lizzo
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
