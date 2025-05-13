Free Youth Leadership Program Helps Girls Ages 10-13 Build Key Life Skills

Each month in South Carolina, young girls gather to learn and grow at a no-cost leadership program. The Youth Leadership Institute opens its doors on the third Saturday, giving 10 to 13-year-olds a chance to build vital skills.

"We are incredibly proud of this growing group of young ladies who are learning to shine The Light We Carry," said Dr. Anetra Beaufort to the Post and Courier. "Through YLI, they are gaining the confidence and skills to become tomorrow's trailblazers."

Getting started is simple: parents just fill out a form online. The program welcomes all students who meet the age rules.

The Sigma Upsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. runs these monthly sessions. Girls meet with guides who share wisdom and know-how in a welcoming space.

At a nearby center, the girls experience exciting tasks that spark their minds. Each get-together mixes fun with learning, letting them pick up new abilities as they play and work.

Since its start this year, the program keeps adding new faces month after month. Word spreads fast about these free classes, and more kids want to join in.

Three-hour Saturday morning meetings pack in lots of useful practice. Girls learn to stand tall while speaking, plan for success, and team up with others. Some talks last just minutes while other activities stretch on, giving everyone time to try new things.

This free program fills a big need in the area. Many similar groups charge fees that put them out of reach for some families, but here, money isn't a barrier.