Register To Win: Tone-X & Friends

Y&S Productions is bringing you Tone-X & Friends with one of the NY Kings of Comedy , Tone-X ! 💥 Catch this comedy show that'll have you rolling in the aisles with laughs. Hosted by the maestro himself, Tab Dibiase , this is a night you won’t want to miss.

For the "Tone-X & friends" Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM on May 13th, 2025, and 11:59 PM on May 16th, 2025, by visiting the respective station websites and completing the online entry form at www.V1019.com or www.power98fm.com. Limit one entry per person per day. Additional entries may be awarded for liking each station on Twitter, Facebook, and/or Instagram. The stations will randomly select winners by May 16th, 2025, and upon verification, the winner will receive two (2) tickets to Tone-X & Friends at Headliners on May 16th, 2025. Up to one (1) prize winner will be selected as described. Prize is provided courtesy of the Y&S Productions. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the prize is $25. Otherwise, the respective station’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by navigating to the bottom of each station's website and clicking the link that says "General Contest Rules."