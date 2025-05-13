This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: May 13

May 13 is a remarkable date in Hip-Hop and R&B history. This day has witnessed pivotal events across these genres, profoundly shaping the future of music.

One iconic artist whose birthday falls on this date is the American rapper Pusha T, born in 1977. He first shot into the limelight as one half of the hip-hop duo Clipse, which he formed with his brother, Malice, releasing three albums between 2002 and 2009. Following the duo's disbandment in 2010, the Virginia-born rapper would pursue a solo career, releasing four more albums as a solo artist. His 2013 debut solo album, My Name Is My Name, hit No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and ranked highly on several Best Albums of 2013 lists.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Many charting hip-hop and R&B albums and mixtapes were released on this date:

1997: American rapper Juvenile dropped his second album, Solja Rags. His first release since signing with Cash Money Records, the album peaked at No. 55 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart.

American rapper Foxy Brown dropped her first mixtape, Brooklyn's Don Diva. It reached No. 83 on the Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 5 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart. 2014: American rapper Iamsu! released his debut album, Sincerely Yours. The project, featuring collaborations with Wiz Khalifa, E-40, Too Short, 2 Chainz, and Dizzy Wright, debuted at No. 50 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 12 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart.

Cultural Milestones

This day has seen hip-hop and R&B artists achieve significant cultural milestones:

2016: American rapper Chance the Rapper dropped his third mixtape, Coloring Book. Although released independently and not made available for purchase, the mixtape debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 8, becoming the first streaming-only mixtape to enter the chart. It also won the rapper a GRAMMY Award for Best Rap Album at the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

Industry Changes and Challenges

This day has also witnessed many transformative moments and controversial events in the industry:

2008: American rapper Remy Ma was sentenced to eight years in prison for shooting a woman outside a Manhattan nightclub. She was released after serving six years of her sentence.

