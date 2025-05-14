ContestsEvents
Beyonce Makes History With Cowboy Carter Tour

After just 5 shows, Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour is already making history! The singer spent five nights performing at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The shows grossed $55.7 million and…

After just 5 shows, Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour is already making history!

The singer spent five nights performing at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The shows grossed $55.7 million and drew 217,143 attendees. The concerts from April 28 to May 9 averaged 43,428 tickets per night. She made history by breaking the record for the highest-grossing single-venue engagement by a female artist.

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour's next stop is the Windy City, Chicago. She is also scheduled to perform in New York, Houston, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, and Las Vegas, with international stops in London and Paris. Do you have your tickets for the Cowboy Carter Tour?

