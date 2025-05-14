Diddy Trail Day 2: Cassie Takes The Stand

Cassie Ventura, former girlfriend of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, took to the stand for day two of his sex trafficking trial and gave her account of what life was like during her relationship with the music mogul. Cassie recounted the abuse she suffered at the hands of Diddy, something she said happened "frequently."

According to Cassie, Diddy controlled her daily life and made her participate in drug-fueled "freak-offs" that would last for days. She testified that Diddy would provide ecstasy and cocaine so that she could stay awake during the "freak-offs." When asked if she wanted to participate in the "freak-offs", Cassie says she felt "disgusted" and "humiliated" by them but didn't want to upset Diddy. She said the music mogul would record the sexual encounters with and without the consent of those involved and she was scared that he would release footage.

Cassie also described instances where Diddy allegedly physically assaulted her, stating, "He would knock me over, drag me, kick me, stomp my head if I was down." Prosecutors presented 2016 hotel surveillance footage allegedly showing Diddy shoving Cassie to the ground and kicking her.

The defense attorney acknowledged Diddy's bad temper and issues with drug use but argued that all his relationships were consensual and that the allegations were not what he was indicted for. They plans to bring up Cassie's drug use outside of her relationship with Diddy, and also bring up a violent bar brawl that she was involved in. Cassie is expected to continue her testimony for the remainder of the week.

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 02: Model Cassie Ventura (L) and Sean "Puff Daddy" Combs pose ringside at "Mayweather VS Pacquiao" on May 2, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Day 1 set the tone for the type of shocking testimony we will hear during this trail. Daniel Phillip testified that he was hired by Cassie for sex acts while Diddy watched, masturbated and sometimes instructed the encounters. He also testifies that Cassie asked him to urinate in her mouth during a "freak off" party. Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Johnson stated that Cassie felt as if she was choking during the act, which prosecutors claim was part of a pattern of humiliation and control orchestrated by Diddy. Philip alleged that he was paid thousands of dollars for each encounter with the couple, which could last from one hour to 10 hours. Philip claimed that he witnessed Diddy physically assaulting Cassie, including throwing a bottle at her, grabbing her by the hair, and dragging her into another room. Philip expressed fear for his life and inability to intervene during the alleged abuse, stating, "My thoughts were, [Combs] was someone with unlimited power. … My life was at risk."

Diddy's family was present in the court for Day 1 of testimony including Diddy’s daughters, Chance, D’Lila, and Jessie Combs. The young ladies left the courtroom twice during disturbing testimony about their father's alleged sex crimes. However, they did remain in the courtroom with their brothers and grandmother, Janice Combs, as the video of hotel encounter was played.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 13: Chance Combs and D'Lila Star Combs, daughters of Sean "Diddy" Combs, leave for the day during Combs' trial at Manhattan Federal Court on May 13, 2025 in New York City.

Diddy is facing a long list of charges including sexual assault, trafficking, racketeering, and fraud. He maintains his innocence. The trial is expected to last for at least 8 weeks.