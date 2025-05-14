Diddy Trail Day 2: Cassie Takes The Stand

Cassie Ventura, former girlfriend of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, took to the stand for day two of his sex trafficking trial and gave her account of what life was like during her relationship with the music mogul. Cassie recounted the abuse she suffered at the hands of Diddy, something she said happened "frequently."
According to Cassie, Diddy controlled her daily life and made her participate in drug-fueled "freak-offs" that would last for days. She testified that Diddy would provide ecstasy and cocaine so that she could stay awake during the "freak-offs." When asked if she wanted to participate in the "freak-offs", Cassie says she felt "disgusted" and "humiliated" by them but didn't want to upset Diddy. She said the music mogul would record the sexual encounters with and without the consent of those involved and she was scared that he would release footage.
Cassie also described instances where Diddy allegedly physically assaulted her, stating, "He would knock me over, drag me, kick me, stomp my head if I was down." Prosecutors presented 2016 hotel surveillance footage allegedly showing Diddy shoving Cassie to the ground and kicking her.
The defense attorney acknowledged Diddy's bad temper and issues with drug use but argued that all his relationships were consensual and that the allegations were not what he was indicted for. They plans to bring up Cassie's drug use outside of her relationship with Diddy, and also bring up a violent bar brawl that she was involved in. Cassie is expected to continue her testimony for the remainder of the week.
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for SHOWTIME)
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 02: Model Cassie Ventura (L) and Sean "Puff Daddy" Combs pose ringside at "Mayweather VS Pacquiao" presented by SHOWTIME PPV And HBO PPV at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 2, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Day 1 set the tone for the type of shocking testimony we will hear during this trail. Daniel Phillip testified that he was hired by Cassie for sex acts while Diddy watched, masturbated and sometimes instructed the encounters. He also testifies that Cassie asked him to urinate in her mouth during a "freak off" party. Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Johnson stated that Cassie felt as if she was choking during the act, which prosecutors claim was part of a pattern of humiliation and control orchestrated by Diddy. Philip alleged that he was paid thousands of dollars for each encounter with the couple, which could last from one hour to 10 hours. Philip claimed that he witnessed Diddy physically assaulting Cassie, including throwing a bottle at her, grabbing her by the hair, and dragging her into another room. Philip expressed fear for his life and inability to intervene during the alleged abuse, stating, "My thoughts were, [Combs] was someone with unlimited power. … My life was at risk."
Diddy's family was present in the court for Day 1 of testimony including Diddy’s daughters, Chance, D’Lila, and Jessie Combs. The young ladies left the courtroom twice during disturbing testimony about their father's alleged sex crimes. However, they did remain in the courtroom with their brothers and grandmother, Janice Combs, as the video of hotel encounter was played.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 13: Chance Combs and D'Lila Star Combs, daughters of Sean "Diddy" Combs, leave for the day during Combs' trial at Manhattan Federal Court on May 13, 2025 in New York City. R&B singer Cassie Ventura, Combs' former girlfriend, took the stand to testify as the prosecution's third witness. Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty on all counts, which include a racketeering charge alleging the hip-hop pioneer was the leader of a sex crime ring that included drug-fueled sex parties by use of force, threats and violence. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Diddy is facing a long list of charges including sexual assault, trafficking, racketeering, and fraud. He maintains his innocence. The trial is expected to last for at least 8 weeks.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 13: Janice Combs, mother of Sean "Diddy" Combs, and King Combs, son of Sean "Diddy" Combs, leave for the day during Combs' trial at Manhattan Federal Court on May 13, 2025 in New York City. R&B singer Cassie Ventura, Combs' former girlfriend, took the stand to testify as the prosecution's third witness. Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty on all counts, which include a racketeering charge alleging the hip-hop pioneer was the leader of a sex crime ring that included drug-fueled sex parties by use of force, threats and violence. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 13: King Combs, son of Sean "Diddy" Combs, leaves for the day during Combs' trial at Manhattan Federal Court on May 13, 2025 in New York City. R&B singer Cassie Ventura, Combs' former girlfriend, took the stand to testify as the prosecution's third witness. Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty on all counts, which include a racketeering charge alleging the hip-hop pioneer was the leader of a sex crime ring that included drug-fueled sex parties by use of force, threats and violence. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 13: Justin Combs, son of Sean "Diddy" Combs, leave for the day during Combs' trial at Manhattan Federal Court on May 13, 2025 in New York City. R&B singer Cassie Ventura, Combs' former girlfriend, took the stand to testify as the prosecution's third witness. Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty on all counts, which include a racketeering charge alleging the hip-hop pioneer was the leader of a sex crime ring that included drug-fueled sex parties by use of force, threats and violence. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 13: Quincy Brown, son of Sean "Diddy" Combs, leaves for the day during Combs' trial at Manhattan Federal Court on May 13, 2025 in New York City. R&B singer Cassie Ventura, Combs' former girlfriend, took the stand to testify as the prosecution's third witness. Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty on all counts, which include a racketeering charge alleging the hip-hop pioneer was the leader of a sex crime ring that included drug-fueled sex parties by use of force, threats and violence. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 13: Quincy Brown, son of Sean "Diddy" Combs, leaves for the day during Combs' trial at Manhattan Federal Court on May 13, 2025 in New York City. R&B singer Cassie Ventura, Combs' former girlfriend, took the stand to testify as the prosecution's third witness. Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty on all counts, which include a racketeering charge alleging the hip-hop pioneer was the leader of a sex crime ring that included drug-fueled sex parties by use of force, threats and violence. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 13: Music producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, who has filed a lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs, arrives for his trial at Manhattan Federal Court on May 13, 2025 in New York City. Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty on all counts, which include a racketeering charge alleging the hip-hop pioneer was the leader of a sex crime ring that included drug-fueled sex parties by use of force, threats and violence. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 13: Janice Combs, mother of Sean "Diddy" Combs, arrives for Sean Combs' trial at Manhattan Federal Court on May 13, 2025 in New York City. Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty on all counts, which include a racketeering charge alleging the hip-hop pioneer was the leader of a sex crime ring that included drug-fueled sex parties by use of force, threats and violence. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 13: Quincy Brown, Chance Combs and D'Lila Star Combs, the children of Sean "Diddy" Combs arrive for Sean Combs' trial at Manhattan Federal Court on May 13, 2025 in New York City. Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty on all counts, which include a racketeering charge alleging the hip-hop pioneer was the leader of a sex crime ring that included drug-fueled sex parties by use of force, threats and violence. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 13: Jessie Combs, King Combs, and Justin Combs, the children of Sean "Diddy" Combs arrive for Sean Combs' trial at Manhattan Federal Court on May 13, 2025 in New York City. Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty on all counts, which include a racketeering charge alleging the hip-hop pioneer was the leader of a sex crime ring that included drug-fueled sex parties by use of force, threats and violence. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 13: Alex Fine, Cassie Ventura's husband, leaves for the day during the trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs at Manhattan Federal Court on May 13, 2025 in New York City. R&B singer Cassie Ventura, Combs' former girlfriend, took the stand to testify as the prosecution's third witness. Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty on all counts, which include a racketeering charge alleging the hip-hop pioneer was the leader of a sex crime ring that included drug-fueled sex parties by use of force, threats and violence. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 13: Sarah Chapman, a former partner of Sean "Diddy" Combs, leaves for the day during the trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs at Manhattan Federal Court on May 13, 2025 in New York City. R&B singer Cassie Ventura, Combs' former girlfriend, took the stand to testify as the prosecution's third witness. Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty on all counts, which include a racketeering charge alleging the hip-hop pioneer was the leader of a sex crime ring that included drug-fueled sex parties by use of force, threats and violence. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: Charlie Liucci, Justin Combs and Misa Hylton arrives for the continuation of the jury selection phase of the Sean “Diddy” Combs trial at the Southern District Manhattand Federal coiurt on May 12, 2025 in New York City. Combs has been in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn New York since his arrest last September and has pleaded not guilty on all charges. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: Justin Combs and Charlie Liucci arrive for the continuation of the jury selection phase of the Sean “Diddy” Combs trial at the Southern District Manhattan Federal court on May 12, 2025 in New York City. Combs has been charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transporting to engage in prostitution. Combs has been in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn New York since his arrest last September and has pleaded not guilty on all charges. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
Affectionately known as “The Girl Next Door”, her high energy, passion, and a bubbly voice comes through every time she touches a microphone. As the host of the top-rated radio show “After Vibez with Ms. Jessica and co-host of the award-winning radio morning show “The Morning Maddhouse” on Power 98, Ms. Jessica captivates listeners daily with her “Nosey Neighbor News”, candid conversations, and entertaining antics with the biggest celebrities. Catch up with Ms. Jessica online as she writes about all of your favorite entertainment topics and deep dives into the world of fast food restaurants.