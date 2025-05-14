Drake Shouts Out DDG Amid Low Album Sales and Abuse Allegations

Even when your album flops, a shoutout from Drake can still feel like a win. That’s what happened when DDG hopped on a FaceTime call with his idol while livestreaming—and got some unexpected praise.

“Congrats on your album,” Drake told him, leaving internet personality Adin Ross squirming because, well, he hadn’t listened to it yet.

DDG, clearly hyped, replied: “Appreciate you, bro.”

But while Drizzy’s support was cool, it didn’t translate into chart-topping numbers. Blame the Chat got off to a super slow start. Early reports said it only sold around 500 units in the first week. DDG later corrected that—saying it actually sold 1,230 units. Then he updated it again, saying it was on track to hit 11,000. Either way, not exactly platinum status.

The rapper-turned-YouTuber didn’t sugarcoat things. During a stream, he admitted he’s hustling hard just to pay the bills.

“I have to make money. Bills are high. Did I tell you how much my bills is a month? N----, my bills high as shit. If I don’t work, I’ma go broke ASAP,” he said.

DDG added: “Like, I have to work. I don’t have a choice. It ain’t ’bout me trying to pocket some money. I have multiple homes, multiple cars. I have family. I have a child. I spend a lot of money.”

But the struggles don’t stop with music or money. DDG—real name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.—is now also facing serious accusations from his ex-girlfriend, The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey.

According to the Associated Press, a judge in Los Angeles granted Bailey a restraining order against him, saying she fears for her safety and the safety of their 17-month-old son, Halo.

In court documents, according to the outlet, Bailey said: “Throughout our relationship, Daryl has been and continues to be physically, verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive towards me. I am seeking orders to protect myself and our son Halo from his ongoing abuse.”

The two dated from 2022 to 2024, and Bailey claims that after the breakup, things got even worse. She described one incident in January when DDG allegedly got violent as she tried to strap their baby into a car seat.

“The next thing I knew, things got physical between us,” Bailey said in the documents. “We fought each other, wrestling and tussling. At one point, Darryl was pulling my hair. He then slammed my face on the steering wheel, causing my tooth to get chipped. I then stopped fighting back as I was in a lot of pain.”

Bailey included photos of her chipped tooth and bruises in the filing.

In March, she said DDG broke into her house when she wasn’t home and texted her a picture of her bed, hinting she was cheating. A few days later, she said he showed up angry when she didn’t want to send their sick child on a visit. He allegedly smashed her Ring camera and slammed a car door on her while she held the baby.

She filed a police report after that.

Bailey also asked the judge to make DDG stop using his Twitch and YouTube platforms to rally his fans against her.

“Whenever he wishes to cause upset, he starts bad mouthing me to his several millions of fans,” she said in the documents. “He claims I am withholding our son and that I am with other men. As a result, I then receive threats and hate on social media.”