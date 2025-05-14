ContestsEvents
Halle Bailey Granted Restraining Order Against DDG

Ms. Jessica
Halle Bailey at the UK Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid"

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 15: Halle Bailey attends the UK Premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 15, 2023 in London, England.

(Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Disney)

Halle Bailey filed a police report and requested court-ordered protection from DDG.

According to the report, DDG allegedly physically abused Bailey in January 2025 during a visitation schedule discussion, resulting in her chipped tooth and bruises. He also reportedly entered Bailey's home uninvited in March, leading to a verbal altercation, destruction of property, and theft of her phone. Halle Bailey was granted a restraining order against DDG and permission to take their son, Halo, to Italy for filming.

(Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Snap Inc.)

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 17: (C) DDG and Halle Bailey attend the Snap Partner Summit 2024 on September 17, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Snap Inc.)

DDG found out about the restraining order while he was doing a livestream. He has been vocal about co-parenting with Halle Bailey on social media. In March, he took to social media to complain about not seeing Halo. He later deleted the post and took to a livestream where he said the nanny sees his son more than he does. 

Here's a timeline of DDG's relationship:

  • January 2022 - Speculation of a relationship began after the two were spotted together for the 1st time at Usher's Las Vegas residency.
  • March 2022 - DDG publicly acknowledged the relationship with a post celebrating Halle's birthday.
  • June 2022 - Halle and DDG make their red carpet debut at the BET Awards
  • December 2023 - Halle and DDG son, Halo, is born. (Halle does not announce the birth until January 2024)
  • October 2024 - Halle and DDG split
Ms. JessicaAuthor
