Halle Bailey Granted Restraining Order Against DDG

According to the report, DDG allegedly physically abused Bailey in January 2025 during a visitation schedule discussion, resulting in her chipped tooth and bruises. He also reportedly entered Bailey's home uninvited in March, leading to a verbal altercation, destruction of property, and theft of her phone. Halle Bailey was granted a restraining order against DDG and permission to take their son, Halo, to Italy for filming.

DDG found out about the restraining order while he was doing a livestream. He has been vocal about co-parenting with Halle Bailey on social media. In March, he took to social media to complain about not seeing Halo. He later deleted the post and took to a livestream where he said the nanny sees his son more than he does.