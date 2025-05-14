ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Teyana Taylor & Kim Kardashian Star In New Hulu Series “All’s Fair”

Hulu dropped the trailer for Ryan Murphy’s new legal drama “All’s Fair” featuring an all-star cast including Kim Kardashian, Teyana Taylor, Niecy Nash-Betts, Naomi Watts, Matthew Noszka, Sarah Paulson and…

Ms. Jessica
Teyana Taylor attends the 2025 Disney Upfront at Javits Center

(Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Hulu dropped the trailer for Ryan Murphy's new legal drama "All's Fair" featuring an all-star cast including Kim Kardashian, Teyana Taylor, Niecy Nash-Betts, Naomi Watts, Matthew Noszka, Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 13: Niecy Nash-Betts, Sarah Paulson, Teyana Taylor and Glenn Close attend the 2025 Disney Upfront at Javits Center on May 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

The series follows a team of female divorce attorneys who leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice, navigating high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances. 

Ryan Murphy serves as writer, executive producer, and director, with other writers and executive producers including Jon Robin Baitz, Joe Baken, Jamie Pachino, Lyn Greene, Richard Levine, and executive producers Kardashian, Close, Watts, Nash-Betts, and Paulson.

The show is set to launch in the fall on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally, with no official premiere date announced yet. Check out the trailer for "All's Fair" below.

All's FairHuluKim KardashianMs. Jessicateyana taylorThe Girl Next Door
Ms. JessicaAuthor
Affectionately known as “The Girl Next Door”, her high energy, passion, and a bubbly voice comes through every time she touches a microphone. As the host of the top-rated radio show “After Vibez with Ms. Jessica and co-host of the award-winning radio morning show “The Morning Maddhouse” on Power 98, Ms. Jessica captivates listeners daily with her “Nosey Neighbor News”, candid conversations, and entertaining antics with the biggest celebrities. Catch up with Ms. Jessica online as she writes about all of your favorite entertainment topics and deep dives into the world of fast food restaurants.
Related Stories
Halle Bailey at the UK Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid"
EntertainmentHalle Bailey Granted Restraining Order Against DDGMs. Jessica
Beyonce Makes History With Cowboy Carter Tour
EntertainmentBeyonce Makes History With Cowboy Carter TourMs. Jessica
Actress and singer Cassie appears onstage during MTV's Total Request Live
EntertainmentDiddy Trail Day 2: Cassie Takes The StandMs. Jessica
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect