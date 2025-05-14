Teyana Taylor & Kim Kardashian Star In New Hulu Series “All’s Fair”
Hulu dropped the trailer for Ryan Murphy’s new legal drama “All’s Fair” featuring an all-star cast including Kim Kardashian, Teyana Taylor, Niecy Nash-Betts, Naomi Watts, Matthew Noszka, Sarah Paulson and…
Hulu dropped the trailer for Ryan Murphy's new legal drama "All's Fair" featuring an all-star cast including Kim Kardashian, Teyana Taylor, Niecy Nash-Betts, Naomi Watts, Matthew Noszka, Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close.
The series follows a team of female divorce attorneys who leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice, navigating high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances.
Ryan Murphy serves as writer, executive producer, and director, with other writers and executive producers including Jon Robin Baitz, Joe Baken, Jamie Pachino, Lyn Greene, Richard Levine, and executive producers Kardashian, Close, Watts, Nash-Betts, and Paulson.
The show is set to launch in the fall on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally, with no official premiere date announced yet. Check out the trailer for "All's Fair" below.