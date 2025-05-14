Who is Stefon Diggs? The NFL Star Rumored to be Dating Cardi B

Cardi B is moving on with a new man! The rapper has been rumored for quite some time to be dating Stefon Diggs, an NFL wide receiver for the New England Patriots. Recently, they stepped out together in public. (Talk about a hard launch!) The pair was spotted getting all cozy during the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden earlier this week.

Who is Stefon Diggs?

Stefon Diggs was born in Alexandria, Virginia. He’s been playing football since he was in high school. He played college football at the University of Maryland and was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. After playing with the Minnesota Vikings until 2019, he played with the Buffalo Bills from 2020-2023, then the Houston Texans in 2024. In 2025, he joined the New England Patriots. He was also named First-team All-Pro in 2020.

The Cardi B Connection

Dating rumors between the two began circulating in October 2024, when podcaster DJ Akademiks announced it on his YouTube channel. The “WAP” rapper addressed the speculation during an Instagram Live, saying (via People), “The internet is insane. All these rumors are so crazy. That's why I don't want to address it, because this s--- is funny. I'm just going to let it ride out, because I think it's cute. It's funny. I'm going to let people think what they want to think.”

However, speculation intensified when the two were seen together on several occasions. One instance, in particular, was on Valentine’s Day. (Surely, you wouldn’t spend the most romantic day of the year with someone you’re not romantically involved with.) TMZ reported that the duo was partying at a nightclub in NYC and later photographed outside a Miami hotel.

Their next public appearance was in April, when they were seen again at a nightclub in NYC. Then, earlier this week, they attended a New York Knicks playoff game together. They arrived at the venue hand in hand, seemingly confirming the rumor.