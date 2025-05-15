Boosie Badazz Defends Diddy with Wild Take on Cassie Allegations

Trigger Warning: This article discusses sexual assault, abuse, and graphic language. If you or someone you know is struggling, confidential help is available 24/7 through the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or at RAINN.org.

Boosie Badazz has always had more to say than most—especially when silence might be wiser. The rapper remains a reliable source of controversy, often offering up unsolicited (and inflammatory) takes on sensitive issues.

This week, he set his sights on the legal case involving Sean “Diddy” Combs and his former girlfriend Cassie, who is expected to take the stand in a high-profile investigation involving allegations of abuse and sex trafficking.

Unprompted, Boosie took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and delivered a blunt—and widely criticized—take:

“IF ANYTHING, THIS SHOULD BE A DOMESTIC ABUSE CASE NOT A SEX TRAFFICKING CASE,” Boosie said. “SHE ENJOYED THE WILD SEX PARTIES N THE EXTRAVAGANT GIFTS ON THE BACKEND. ALL OF THESE YEARS OF SEX PARTIES N YOU MEAN TO TELL ME SHE DIDNT ENJOY IT .IM CONVINCED SHE ENJOYED IT . IM PRETTY SURE SHE CAME DURING THOSE FREAK OFFS.”

He continued: “IT WAS A LIFESTYLE! THIS WAS CONSENSUAL SHE WAS HIS GIRLFRIEND. TRYING TO GIVE SOMEONE LIFE N PRISON FOR THIS IS BULLS---!”

The backlash was immediate. Many saw Boosie’s comments as not only insensitive but ignorant of how abuse and coercion can exist even in relationships that appear consensual from the outside.

And this isn’t the first time Boosie has gone to bat for Diddy. Following the mogul’s arrest last September, he said:

“I feel DIDDY N JAIL FOR BASICALLY DOING WHAT EVERY OTHER FAMOUS ENTERTAINER HAS DONE ‘FLEW B----ES OUT FOR 3 SOMES,” Boosie tweeted. “HE JUST FREAKIER WE ACTUALLY GO CALL WOMEN PROSTITUTES WHO FLY N WILLINGLY TO BE WITH THEY PARTNERS FOR SEX?”

Twitter users didn’t hold back in calling him out. Many pointed to Boosie’s own troubling history—specifically allegations that he paid adult women to engage in sexual activity with his minor son and nephew.

One user wrote: “He’s the same one who hired women to perform sex acts on his minor sons. I am not surprised he’s defending this.”