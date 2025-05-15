ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Chris Brown Arrested Over Alleged 2023 Bottle Attack

Chris Brown has found himself in some legal trouble again. The R&B singer was arrested Thursday in the United Kingdom over a bottle-throwing incident at a nightclub that took place…

Randi Moultrie
Chris Brown wearing a yellow hoodie

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 13: Chris Brown attends a Maxim Hot 100 Event celebrating Teyana Taylor, hosted by MADE special, at The Highlight Room on July 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Chris Brown has found himself in some legal trouble again. The R&B singer was arrested Thursday in the United Kingdom over a bottle-throwing incident at a nightclub that took place two years ago.

TMZ confirmed that Brown was taken into custody at a hotel in Manchester on suspicion of "grevious bodily harm." Brown was taken into custody just a few hours after flying into town on a private jet at Manchester Airport.

The incident took place in London on February 19, 2023. Allegedly, Brown clashed with Abe Diaw, a music producer, and is accused of attacking him with a bottle that night.

In a statement provided to MailOnline, officials stated, "A 36-year-old man was arrested at a hotel in Manchester shortly after 2am on Thursday, May 15 on suspicion of grevious bodily harm."

Sources state that the investigation has been ongoing before leading into the arrest of Brown Thursday night of this week.

The story continues to develop as Brown remains in custody in Manchester.

Chris Brown
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
Related Stories
Halle Bailey at the UK Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid"
EntertainmentHalle Bailey Granted Restraining Order Against DDGMs. Jessica
Beyonce Makes History With Cowboy Carter Tour
EntertainmentBeyonce Makes History With Cowboy Carter TourMs. Jessica
Actress and singer Cassie appears onstage during MTV's Total Request Live
EntertainmentDiddy Trail Day 2: Cassie Takes The StandMs. Jessica
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect