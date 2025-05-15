Chris Brown Arrested Over Alleged 2023 Bottle Attack
Chris Brown has found himself in some legal trouble again. The R&B singer was arrested Thursday in the United Kingdom over a bottle-throwing incident at a nightclub that took place two years ago.
TMZ confirmed that Brown was taken into custody at a hotel in Manchester on suspicion of "grevious bodily harm." Brown was taken into custody just a few hours after flying into town on a private jet at Manchester Airport.
The incident took place in London on February 19, 2023. Allegedly, Brown clashed with Abe Diaw, a music producer, and is accused of attacking him with a bottle that night.
In a statement provided to MailOnline, officials stated, "A 36-year-old man was arrested at a hotel in Manchester shortly after 2am on Thursday, May 15 on suspicion of grevious bodily harm."
Sources state that the investigation has been ongoing before leading into the arrest of Brown Thursday night of this week.
The story continues to develop as Brown remains in custody in Manchester.