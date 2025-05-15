North Carolina Kicks Off Move Over Law Push To Keep Roadside Workers Safe

State officials launched strict enforcement of the Move Over Law on May 12. This rule requires drivers to switch lanes or cut their speed when they see stopped emergency vehicles with flashing lights.

The N.C. Governor's Highway Safety Program joined forces with police departments across the state. Their week-long push runs through May 18. Breaking this rule brings a $250 fine, with possible jail time if someone gets hurt.

"Our emergency transportation and utility responders put themselves in harm's way each day to keep our roads safe," said GHSP Director Mark Ezzell to WLOS News.

The rules shield workers with blue, red, or amber lights on their vehicles. This means police, fire crews, medics, tow trucks, and road workers need space to work. When you spot these lights, shift lanes if possible. If not, slow down.

"Slowing down and moving over is a simple way to help protect law enforcement, first responders, and others who work on the roads at all hours of the day," said Col. Freddy Johnson Jr., commander of the N.C. State Highway Patrol, to JoCo Report.

Last year in Wilmington, tragedy struck. A Bolton woman died while managing traffic at a work site. The driver now faces serious charges, both for running from the scene and breaking the Move Over Law.

Extra patrols now watch major roads. Officials spread the word through various channels, making sure drivers know their duties under the law. Short stops for coffee might turn into chats about road safety.

The law shields a wide group, from cops directing traffic to power company workers fixing lines. Violations that hurt people or wreck property can lead to serious charges.