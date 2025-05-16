Snoop Dogg Drops 21st Album ‘Iz It A Crime?’ with Film

Snoop Dogg released his new project Iz It A Crime?, yesterday, May 15. This marks his third musical offering in just six months. The album features collabs with Pharrell Williams, Sexyy Red, and Wiz Khalifa.

"Just some of the things that I do, that I've done, that have been speculation, and I just want to ask the question, 'Is it a crime? Is it a crime for me to do the things that I do?" said Snoop Dogg in an interview with Access Hollywood.

Along with the music, he's releasing a short film that adds depth to the album's themes. A few fans got a sneak peek at a private NYC showing on May 13.

While working on the tracks, Snoop built a close bond with up-and-comer Sexyy Red. "Sexyy Red is the home girl. I love her to death. She came back to the studio like a week straight and we just bonding like uncle and niece," Snoop expressed on The Breakfast Club.

He also stated, "I'm an MC and I love to rap and I love to make music, and people love my voice and they love when I make great records. When I don't make great records, people let me know that as well."

This new Iz It A Crime drop follows his April 2025 gospel album, Altar Call, which honors his late mother, Beverly Tate. Before that, he collaborated with Dr. Dre in December 2024 on Missionary, showing his range as an artist.

Eminem's trusted producer, Denaun Porter, produced the top tracks "Cold Summer" and "My Friend" in the latest album. Veterans Battlecat and Rick Rock added their magic to other tracks.