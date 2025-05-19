Cassie’s Husband, Alex Fine Speaks Out: ‘You Did Not Break Her’

After four intense days in court, where his wife Casandra “Cassie” Ventura described years of alleged abuse by Sean “Diddy” Combs, Alex Fine is finally breaking his silence—and he’s doing it with love, strength, and a little fire of his own.

Fine, who’s been married to Ventura since 2019, is more than just a supportive husband—he’s also the proud dad of two daughters, with a third on the way. Ventura has been testifying while eight months pregnant, making her courtroom presence all the more powerful.

As the first week of this high-profile trial came to a close, Fine made a public statement on Friday, reported by PEOPLE. He had a clear message for Combs and “all of those who helped him along the way”:

“You did not. You did not break her spirit nor her smile that lights up every room.”

Fine also opened up about what it’s been like sitting in court, hearing his wife talk about what she says were years of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse.

“I have felt so many things sitting there. I have felt tremendous pride and overwhelming love for Cass. I have felt profound anger that she has been subjected to sitting in front of a person who tried to break her,” he said.

And while some people online have called him a hero, Fine made it clear who really deserves the credit:

“I did not save Cassie, as some have said. To say that is an insult to the years of painful work my wife has done to save herself. Cassie saved Cassie,” he added.

“She alone broke free from abuse, coercion, violence and threats. She did the work of fighting the demons that only a demon himself could have done to her. All I have done is love her as she has loved me.”

Supporters have praised Fine for standing strong beside Ventura, not just during the trial but long before it began. Back in 2016, when a video surfaced of Combs kicking and beating Ventura in a hotel lobby, Fine posted a powerful message on Instagram:

“Men who hit women aren't men.”

In 2019, he even ran a marathon to raise awareness for domestic violence. A video from the event shows the couple embracing in a tearful hug at the finish line.

In his latest statement, Fine celebrated his wife’s strength as a mother and a partner, wrapping up with this heartfelt reminder:

“You did not break the soul of a mother who gives the best hugs and plays the silliest games with our little girls. You did not break the woman who has made me a better man.”