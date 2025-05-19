Charlotte’s Juneteenth Art Fest Returns for 2025

LOUISVILLE, KY – JUNE 19: A young girl sits on a man’s shoulders during the Louisville Juneteenth Festival at the Big Four Lawn on June 19, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky. Juneteenth, or Emancipation Day, commemorates the end of chattel slavery on June 19, 1865 in Galveston, Texas, in compliance with President Lincoln’s 1863 Emancipation Proclamation. US President Joe Biden signed legislation into law as Juneteenth National Independence Day on June 17th, 2021.

The second Juneteenth Art Fest will light up the Shoppes at University Place in Charlotte on June 19. University City Partners plans a four-hour celebration starting at 4:00 p.m.

"At our inaugural festival, we welcomed 10,000 attendees. This year, we aim to build on that foundation by welcoming new visitors who share our appreciation for community and education," said Keith Stanley to WCCB Charlotte.

Music will fill the air as DJ Jason Brown spins tracks between live sets by GB3 and DEVN. Words will come alive through Emmy winner and Grammy nominee Boris Rogers, who shares the stage with Charlotte's own Junious Ward.

Money flows from big names in the area. Mecklenburg County's Culture Blocks leads the way, with Atrium Health, Parks Automotive Group, and others joining in. Piedmont Natural Gas, Freedman Law Group, Truliant, and Walmart round out the support.

At the helm stands creative director Janeva Tyree. Hosts Dru Billions and Katris Wright will keep spirits high. Watch as Nira Love's models strut down the runway, while TwinNation Dance Crew moves to the beat.

Young talent shines through nine-year-old Kingston Price, the "Drummer King," fresh from shows at Charlotte SHOUT and Knights games. Artists will paint on site, with Danyelle Ray and Tamara Paylor bringing blank canvases to life.