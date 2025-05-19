Social Media Influencer Saves Charlotte Restaurant From Closing with Viral Review

Keith Lee made his way to the Carolinas and took a pit stop in Charlotte. Now, one restaurant that was on the verge of closing is getting a boost.

Crav'n Carribbean was days away from closing and now the Keith Lee effect is in complete motion keeping their doors open. The authentic Jamaican restaurant has two Charlotte locations. The restaurant has been a local to favorite to many, but they have struggled with being able to keep the business afloat. Until now.

Friday morning, Keith Lee posted his review of Crav'n Caribbean on TikTok. The owner, Carlos Abrahams, had been DM'ing Lee since October, trying to get him to come and try out their food. The food review has now generated over 1 million views.

He gave his review on the restaurant, discussing how the food was 8/10, 7.5/10, etc. Lee then had his family also test out the food and share their thoughts. The sweetness and spiciness were what all highlighted about the food spot. Now, with over a million views, the restaurant has generated new customers.

“I saw the plate that he ordered, and I was like, that looks really good, and if I’m really hungry, I want to come try this,” said first-time customer, Olabanji Osifowokan said to WCCB Charlotte.

The owner, Adams, is now seeing the result of Lee's video and is extremely grateful for the review. “This is like a huge thing because I’ve literally seen him turn businesses around like that were on the verge of closing,” said Abrahams to WWCB. “You don’t understand, like how much this has helped. A few days ago, I was crying, and now I’m smiling.”