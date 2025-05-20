Bow Wow Says “Free Breezy”

Chris Brown has been denied bail and will remain behind bars in the UK until his next hearing on June 13th after being arrested for allegedly assaulting a man. Music producer Abe Diaw accused Brown of assaulting him at a London nightclub in 2023, resulting in severe injuries. The alleged incident was captured on CCTV and described as "extremely serious" by the prosecutor. Diaw filed a lawsuit against Brown, alleging he was beaten over the head with a bottle of tequila and stomped on while unconscious. He is in the UK for his upcoming Breezy Bowl Tour, scheduled to begin on June 15, just two days after his next hearing. Brown had previously been banned from entering the UK following his conviction for assaulting Rihanna, but the ban was lifted in 2020.