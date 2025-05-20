Bow Wow Says “Free Breezy”

ContestsEvents
Ms. Jessica
Recording artist Chris Brown and TV host Bow Wow at a live broadcast of BET's "106 &amp; Park" at The Conga Room at L.A. Live on January 3, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BET)

Chris Brown has been denied bail and will remain behind bars in the UK until his next hearing on June 13th after being arrested for allegedly assaulting a man.  Music producer Abe Diaw accused Brown of assaulting him at a London nightclub in 2023, resulting in severe injuries. The alleged incident was captured on CCTV and described as "extremely serious" by the prosecutor.  Diaw filed a lawsuit against Brown, alleging he was beaten over the head with a bottle of tequila and stomped on while unconscious.  He is in the UK for his upcoming Breezy Bowl Tour, scheduled to begin on June 15, just two days after his next hearing.  Brown had previously been banned from entering the UK following his conviction for assaulting Rihanna, but the ban was lifted in 2020.

Bow Wow took to Instagram to expressed his support for his friend Chris Brown, stating, "Free Breezy, Free Breezy, Free Breezy". He also highlighted that Brown has been keeping a low profile, focusing on his fans and family, and staying out of trouble. Check out the video below.

OAN...Did you know that Beyonce's Cowboy Carter tour made history? Click HERE to get all the details.

Affectionately known as “The Girl Next Door”, her high energy, passion, and a bubbly voice comes through every time she touches a microphone. As the host of the top-rated radio show “After Vibez with Ms. Jessica and co-host of the award-winning radio morning show “The Morning Maddhouse” on Power 98, Ms. Jessica captivates listeners daily with her “Nosey Neighbor News”, candid conversations, and entertaining antics with the biggest celebrities. Catch up with Ms. Jessica online as she writes about all of your favorite entertainment topics and deep dives into the world of fast food restaurants.
