Charlotte Restaurant Owners Set To Launch Cozy Wine Bar in Dilworth

Two local food pros will open Emmy Lou's wine bar at 2400 Park Road next fall. The small but mighty spot marks their third Charlotte project.

"We want it to feel like you're at one of your friends' houses enjoying really good food and wine," said Kaifer to The Charlotte Observer.

The new spot takes over where Mere's used to pour wines and slice cheese in The Courtyard. Its name stems from a sweet family story: Bridges named it for his wife Emma, who got her nickname Emmy Lou from her great-grandmother.

Wine picks will span the globe, with Italian bottles taking center stage. Small plates and fresh-baked flatbreads will match the cooking style that made their other spot, Customshop, such a hit.

The pair runs Customshop in Elizabeth and Marina's Tapas at Optimist Hall. "We keep family at the center of everything we do, so it's an honor to name this dream and achievement after one of the most important people in my life," said Bridges to The Charlotte Weekly.

Inside, you'll find mix-and-match seating options. Wine flows from taps, while shelves stock bottles for purchase. They've thought of everyone: craft sodas and alcohol-free drinks round out the menu.

Southwick's design team picked warm reds and soft neutrals that fit right into the neighborhood's charm.