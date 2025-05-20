Eminem Surprises Fans at Post Malone’s Tour with Epic ‘Lose Yourself’ Performance in Detroit

Eminimen stunned 46,000 fans at Ford Field when he joined Jelly Roll on stage Sunday night. The rap icon appeared during the opening set of Post Malone's stadium tour stop.

The crowd went wild as Eminem stepped out for the second verse of "Lose Yourself." He turned to the audience and called out, "Detroit, what up?! Make some noise for Jelly Roll!" as reported by Billboard. "Long time, no see. I love y'all. Peace!"

"If you can't tell, that was a childhood dream come f–king true, Detroit. This is the greatest show I've ever had in my f–king life," Jelly Roll told the crowd.

The Detroit rapper hadn't stepped on stage since his Saudi Arabia show at Soundstorm Festival last December.

During his set, Jelly Roll paid tribute to Eminem. His stage screens lit up with the backward E symbol and showed clips from the Mom's Spaghetti restaurant. He shared with fans how Eminems' songs got him through tough times.

Jelly Roll has previously named Eminem as one of his childhood heroes and collaborated with him on the album The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce).

The concert also featured Chandler Walters and Sierra Ferrel as opening acts. For his own set, Post Malone infused pop hits with a country swing, engaging with the crowd and encouraging the audience to embrace their individuality.