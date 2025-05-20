Jennifer Hudson Surprises Bestie With Aaron Pierre
Aaron had previously appeared on Jennifer Hudson's talk show and returned to surprise Walter on his birthday, bringing cupcakes for the occasion. Jennifer captured the unforgettable moment, with Williams expressing shock and gratitude for the unexpected visit. Hudson expressed her delight stating, "Here at Jhud Productions, we aim to please! I think Walter is very pleased—along with speechless and very surprised!"
This isn't the only surprise Walter has received from Jennifer. In 2023, the talk show host and singer surprised him again by singing "You Are My Friend" to him with the legendary Patti LaBelle. Check out the video below.