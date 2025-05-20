ContestsEvents
Jennifer Hudson Surprises Bestie With Aaron Pierre

Jennifer Hudson surprised her childhood best friend, Walter Williams, with a very special birthday gift… a visit from Aaron Pierre. Aaron had previously appeared on Jennifer Hudson’s talk show and…

Aaron had previously appeared on Jennifer Hudson's talk show and returned to surprise Walter on his birthday, bringing cupcakes for the occasion. Jennifer captured the unforgettable moment, with Williams expressing shock and gratitude for the unexpected visit. Hudson expressed her delight stating, "Here at Jhud Productions, we aim to please! I think Walter is very pleased—along with speechless and very surprised!"

This isn't the only surprise Walter has received from Jennifer. In 2023, the talk show host and singer surprised him again by singing "You Are My Friend" to him with the legendary Patti LaBelle. Check out the video below.

Affectionately known as “The Girl Next Door”, her high energy, passion, and a bubbly voice comes through every time she touches a microphone. As the host of the top-rated radio show “After Vibez with Ms. Jessica and co-host of the award-winning radio morning show “The Morning Maddhouse” on Power 98, Ms. Jessica captivates listeners daily with her “Nosey Neighbor News”, candid conversations, and entertaining antics with the biggest celebrities. Catch up with Ms. Jessica online as she writes about all of your favorite entertainment topics and deep dives into the world of fast food restaurants.
