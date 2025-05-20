Kai Cenat To Direct Drake & PartyNextDoor Music Video

Kai Cenat announced on a live stream that he will be directing the music video for Drake and PartyNextDoor's song, "SOMEBODY LOVES ME” from their hit album "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U". He is also involving fans by offering $15,000 USD to 20 people to help out with the video.

Fans are encouraged to submit short clips of ideas between 30 seconds to one minute length for the upcoming music video by May 24, 2025. Potential directors can pick any part of the song to focus on, and the clips will be pieced together into a full-length video.

Speaking of Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR, thier collab album, '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U', has crossed the platinum threshold, moving over one million equivalent units just three months after its debut.