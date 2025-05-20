ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Kai Cenat To Direct Drake & PartyNextDoor Music Video

Kai Cenat announced on a live stream that he will be directing the music video for Drake and PartyNextDoor‘s song, “SOMEBODY LOVES ME” from their hit album “$ome $exy $ongs…

Ms. Jessica
Kai Cenat accepts the Streamer of the Year award onstage during the 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards at The Beverly Hilton on December 04, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Kai Cenat announced on a live stream that he will be directing the music video for Drake and PartyNextDoor's song, "SOMEBODY LOVES ME” from their hit album "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U". He is also involving fans by offering $15,000 USD to 20 people to help out with the video.

Fans are encouraged to submit short clips of ideas between 30 seconds to one minute length for the upcoming music video by May 24, 2025.  Potential directors can pick any part of the song to focus on, and the clips will be pieced together into a full-length video.

Speaking of Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR, thier collab album, '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U', has crossed the platinum threshold, moving over one million equivalent units just three months after its debut.

The album defied expectations with staying power, premiering at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and still holding strong in the top five over 12 weeks later. "Nokia" played a significant role in the album's success, climbing to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. Congratulation to the duo!

DrakeKai CenatMs. JessicaNokiaPARTYNEXTDOORThe Girl Next Door
Ms. JessicaAuthor
Affectionately known as “The Girl Next Door”, her high energy, passion, and a bubbly voice comes through every time she touches a microphone. As the host of the top-rated radio show “After Vibez with Ms. Jessica and co-host of the award-winning radio morning show “The Morning Maddhouse” on Power 98, Ms. Jessica captivates listeners daily with her “Nosey Neighbor News”, candid conversations, and entertaining antics with the biggest celebrities. Catch up with Ms. Jessica online as she writes about all of your favorite entertainment topics and deep dives into the world of fast food restaurants.
Related Stories
The Weeknd and Jimmy Fallon Surprise Fordham Graduates with Incredible DJ Set and Live Show
MusicThe Weeknd and Jimmy Fallon Surprise Fordham Graduates with Incredible DJ Set and Live ShowJennifer Eggleston
Fort Worth Rapper BigXthaPlug Lands BET Best New Artist Nomination
MusicFort Worth Rapper BigXthaPlug Lands BET Best New Artist NominationSheena Suhr
Beyoncé Launches Exclusive Levi’s Collaboration with Bold ‘Levii’s’ Tees
MusicBeyoncé Launches Exclusive Levi’s Collaboration with Bold ‘Levii’s’ TeesSheena Suhr
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect