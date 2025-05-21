Drake Laughs Off ‘Drake Curse’ in Playful Faux Interview

Is Drake really the ultimate jinx? The rapper poked fun at the long-running “Drake Curse” in a fake interview posted Monday, May 19, on Instagram as part of his partnership with the betting platform Stake’s House Money campaign.

If you haven’t heard of the “Drake Curse,” here’s the theory: whenever Drake roots for a team—either by cheering them on or betting big—they lose. The idea resurfaced after he dropped a whopping $1 million on the Toronto Maple Leafs to win their playoff game on May 18… and they lost to the Florida Panthers, as reported by FTW.

The video kicks off with a question on screen: "How do you feel about the Drake Curse?"

Drake doesn't shy away from the superstition—but he's definitely not buying it. “I feel like I don’t play sports,” he says in the video. “Whether I picked the wrong team or not — if I could get out there and win for all your favorite teams, I would.”

Then, he brings up a major win in his corner: “The Drake Curse is funny to me, honestly. First of all, the Raptors won a championship, so nobody could ever talk to me about the Drake Curse,” he says, proudly shouting out their 2019 NBA title.

“The Toronto Raptors are NBA Champions. If there was a Drake Curse, Kawhi [Leonard] would’ve never hit that shot, we would’ve never beat the Warriors. There is no Drake curse, but it’s funny, though.”

While he’s confident there’s no curse, Drake’s not afraid to admit he’s no sports betting genius: “I’m a flawed sports bettor,” he confesses. “It’s not my gift.”

And for the believers? He adds, “I’m sure if you’re a Drake curse believer, there will be plenty more content in the future to confirm your theories because for whatever reason, my slips do not cash out.”

Still, he’s holding onto hope: “One day I will have a parlay that’s insane,” he vows, saying it’ll silence the doubters once and for all.

Despite the jokes, Drake’s betting history definitely adds fuel to the curse theory. Just last November, he reportedly lost $355,000 betting on Mike Tyson in the Tyson vs. Logan Paul fight, and earlier this year, he put over $1 million on the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl—only for them to lose to the Eagles.

Other alleged victims of the so-called “Drake Curse”? Sports stars and teams like Conor McGregor, the University of Alabama’s Roll Tide, the Kentucky Wildcats, and the Golden State Warriors.